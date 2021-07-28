Who really buys gold toilets?

Russian social media was stuck in the toilet last week. But at least it was gold.

Alexei Safonov, the traffic police chief in the southern Stavropol region, was arrested for organizing a criminal gang that received $ 250,000 in bribes from freight companies. However, this story made less headlines than therich interiorsof the Safonov house, in which Russian taxpayers had probably invested a lot of money. Marble floors, crystal chandeliers, thrones instead of chairs and gold all over the walls, doors, ceilings, mirrors, furniture and even on the toilets. Prince Charles rejected the royal title and announced that he now wants to be the head of the traffic police in Stavropol, a Russian joked.Twitter. Another commentedFacebookthat the design of the house is predictable: Again, the golden toilets. Again, the lack of imagination.

Over the years, the gold toilet has become a meme in Russia. They symbolize corruption or lack of taste, or a combination of the two. Dirty politicians learned to steal money but not spend it, according to Russian newspaperMoscow KomsomoletsPut the.

To be clear, these toilets are not real gold, they are gold-plated ceramic and typically cost around $ 2,000. If you’re really attached to a gilded dresser, you can buy one with a thin layer of 18k gold starting at around $ 30,000. Royal Toiletry Global, which sells gold toilets and vessels around the world, states on its website: You can easily find unique gold plated toilets or luxury bathroom accessories to give your bathroom a royal look. Curious, I reached out and asked who usually buys these extravagant items.

Our main client is someone who desires luxury and wants to stand out from the gray and boredom, said Jonathan Cadazi, director of Royal Toiletry Global. Who likes gold toilets? Certainly Russians and Saudis. The Saudis love gold and the Russians want to show their friends what luxury they can afford. In Europe, America and Australia there are customers who have built a new house and want a beautiful and luxurious bathroom.

Since even international experts noticed that the Russians have a special relationship with the gold toilet, I contacted Vladimir Priorov, the owner of the Russian site tualet.ru (toilet means toilet), which promises everything you wanted to know about the toilet but were embarrassed to ask. He couldn’t reveal who is buying a gold toilet, he said, and it’s not just because of the strict confidentiality of toilet dispensers and customers. He told me that designers or contractors usually place orders on behalf of buyers, so the end consumer remains unknown. However, Priorov explained the motives of people who have golden toilets. Since ancient times, gold has reflected high status and has been seen as a symbol of power and eternity. He continued: The interior of the house must show the power of the owner, and what shines better than gold? This is why people surround themselves with furniture in crust of gold, walls embroidered with gold threads and, of course, the toilet should not be left out.

Many world leaders have been accused of doing their business on a golden toilet, but some of these claims are not entirely accurate. Here is a guide to what we know.

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych

Viktor Yanukovych, whom Transparency International Ukraine calledthe most corrupt politician around the world in 2017, it was generally thought to own a gold toilet. Pictures of his alleged toilet circulated on social networks, showing a real throne with lion heads. In 2014, Yanukovych was ousted and fled to Russia. From his luxury residencewas left unguarded, reporters rushed inside to take pictures of his wealth. Journalists found many exotic things there, such as a private zoo with ostriches, a golf course and even a galleon, but not a single golden toilet. The images turned out to be false. Instead, reporters stumbled upon a mysteriousgolden bread. This unexpected discovery was a birthday present to Yanukovych from the head of a Ukrainian factory. The golden bread was then Fly.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

In 2015, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the opposition in Turkey, hinted that Erdogan, known for overspending, had his own golden toilet. Gentlemen in Ankara, palaces were built for you, planes bought, Mercedes cars bought, golden seats bought, this is how you use the toilet, Kilicdaroglu said at a rally ahead of the parliamentary elections . The president took offense and invited his opponent to the $ 600 million palace to search for the golden chest of drawers himself. Erdogan promised to resign if Kilicdaroglu could find a golden toilet. It could have been a very long search, as the presidential complex had 1,150 rooms and probably dozens of bathrooms, but Kilicdaroglu refused to cross the illegal threshold of the palace. Moreover, he explained, he was not speaking specifically of Erdoganhe, said he was referring to wealthy officials in general. Nonetheless, Erdogan filed atrialagainst the opposition leader for lies, but the court ruled that the accused should not be punished for criticizing the government.

Donald trump

The former US president has never hidden his obsession with gold. His $ 100 million Louis XIV-style New York penthouse is decorated with 24-karat gold. He also prefers shiny metal in the business: the glass coating of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas is also 24k gold.

In 2017, he asked the Guggenheim Museum to borrow Vincent van Goghs Landscape with snow for the White House. But the museumFreeTrump something different: a solid gold toilet. 18-carat work of art by Maurizio Cattelans, America, was worth$ 6 millionand fully functional. The toilet had been in the Guggenheim’s bathroom for nearly a year, and more than 100,000 museum visitors used it before it was offered to Trump. The sculpture was an ironic statement about excessive wealth and capitalism. Whatever you eat, a two hundred dollar lunch or a two dollar hot dog, the results are the same on the toilet side,Explainthe artist. Trump apparently did not appreciate this generous gesture from the museum and declined the offer. It is not known where the exhibit is currently located: in 2019, it was stolen from the exhibit at Blenheim Palace in England (something that likely would not have happened if Trump had agreed to keep it).

Saddam Hussein

Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein owned around 100 palaces and rumored to have several gold toilets, among other riches. In 2003, when American forces entered the palaces of dictators, they saw many royal installations. Pictures of soldierstake a napon sofas in French baroque style andsessionin gold covered seats are available on the web.Picturesbathrooms show some sort of golden toilet, but they’re not real like Guggenheim’s artwork. The toilets of a palace in Basra were decorated with a light gold print, but not enough to make them a golden toilet. Wall Street Journal reporter Yochi Dreazen, who got stuck in a bathroom at Husseins Palace in Tikrit by accident, alsowroteon toilets and bidets with gold handles. Well, if Hussein had hundreds of toilets like this in his multiple residences, it was probably even more expensive in total than Cattelan’s solid gold sculpture.

Vladimir Poutine

In January, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, currently in prison, broadcast a documentary,Putin Palace, roughly a $ 1.4 billion villa believed to be owned by Putin. (The Kremlin denies the allegations.) There were plans for the underground ice rink, swimming pool, theater, casino, and a mysterious area called aqua-disco. No, there was no gold toilet, but there was an $ 850 toilet brush that at least look at Golden. The Russians decided that a gold toilet brush would be the perfect symbol of the protests against Putin’s regime. Activists used them instead of banners during mass rallies in support of Navalny in January. As a result, many of them were arrested.