Here is the good and bad news of the Freedom Day experience in England so far





Critics say Boris Johnson’s government decision to end social distancing and other measures designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus would lead to an increase in the number of new cases. Some feared the emergence of new variants. Based on the spread of the delta variant and the UK government’s decision to lift all legal restrictions on individual mobility, mixing and compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions, we expected new COVID- infections 19 are increasing very sharply, said economist David Mackie. at JPMorgan. Quite the opposite has happened. The seven-day average of new cases in the UK peaked on July 20, just a day after the proclamation of Freedom Day, and has fallen sharply since. Admittedly, hospitalizations have increased, but the trend is similar to what it was before. Possible additional explanations are a seasonal weather effect and an early onset of the school vacation effect, Mackie said. But it is difficult to fully explain the dramatic collapse of new infections. The flip side, however, is that the new freedoms have not significantly changed behavior. While mask wear is less pronounced inside stores and restaurants, a review of Google mobility data reveals that the move in the UK is similar to that in recent months. And the mobility differences aren’t much different in Scotland, where restrictions are still in place until early August. This suggests that the economic benefits of openness may not accelerate either. We would say that the reopening of commerce, i.e. businesses such as those in the retail and hospitality sectors which were among the first beneficiaries of the reopening of the UK economy, has largely run its course, said Alan Custis, head of UK equities at Lazard. Asset Management. As a result of this initial relief rally, some companies may begin to find it difficult to sustain growth at these levels, especially when supports such as value-added tax relief for the sector. of the hotel industry are deleted. The FTSE 250 mid-cap MCX index,

+ 0.57% ,

which is considered more of a game than the large cap FTSE 100 UK: UKX on the UK economy, has climbed 13% this year.

