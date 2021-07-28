President for a good exploitation of the intellectual potential of young people – Pakistan





Posted on July 28, 2021 7:23 PM

President urged students to develop a sense of pain and empathy for members of society

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday insisted on young people to use their full potential to accelerate the country’s current rate of progress through intelligence-based contributions, because in a rapidly changing world , countries would have the advantage over each other through resources focused on the human intellect.

Addressing the 25th Convocation of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIK) here at the Aiwan e Sadr, the President observed that the country could make rapid progress on the basis of a knowledge-based economy.

Stressing the importance of artificial and human intelligence, the president said that these countries have achieved wonders that have understood their importance. Natural resources were not now seen as real engines of progress, as different countries had made progress on the basis of human intellect, he said.

The president said that Pakistan, being the fifth most populous country in the world, had yet to reach its true potential, and insisted on young graduates to devote their full energy to harnessing their true capacities and play an active role in promoting the goals of rapid progress and prosperity of the nation.

The President, while trusting the talents of young people, said that in today’s world the areas of knowledge are limitless with the availability of modern gadgets and information tools.

“A nation can progress if all segments of a society, including ulama, students, media and others, are involved in steering the ship from the country to its destination,” he added.

He said that the modes of communication in the world had undergone enormous changes. Lack of communication in the past has often led to misunderstandings, added the president.

The president urged the students to develop a sense of pain and empathy for members of society, family and loved ones after graduation.

The president said the current government had taken drastic steps to cut unnecessary spending and launched a strict austerity campaign from the homes of the president and prime minister.

He said these are the measures that could help the nation change its mindset.

The president observed that dishonesty and corruption were the elements that destroyed the nations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during the Covid 19 pandemic had made the best smart lockdown decisions, prioritizing human compassion and the livelihoods of the poor, which produced encouraging results, he said, adding that the deployment of the Ehsaas program was an indication of this human. compassion.

In contrast, in the neighboring country, the lack of good decisions created endless hardship and destruction for the population, he added.

Due to the government’s prudent economic policies, all indicators are on an upward trajectory, he added.

The president said the nation in 1975 opted for nuclear deterrence after India conducted a so-called nuclear device in 1974. The nation at the time, without having sufficient resources, had succeeded on the basis of intellect, he added.

Paying tribute to the services rendered by the late President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, the president said he had served the nation while holding various positions.

The president also commended parents and teachers for guiding and training students to meet future challenges and serve the nation.

He also urged the GIK to expand its footprints in the field of education as the education system and the learning process have undergone a sudden change due to the global pandemic.

Later, the president also awarded doctorates, diplomas and medals to the best students of different disciplines.

Prof. Dr. Wasim A. Khan, Pro-Rector (Academic), Pro-Rector Sardar Aminullah Khan and others also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the achievements of GIK in the academic and research fields.

