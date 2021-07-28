TMC’s Jawhar Sircar files Rajya Sabha nomination, accuses Prime Minister Modi of being vindictive

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar filed his candidacy for the election of Rajya Sabha on a ticket from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday. Shortly after filing the document, Jawhar Sircar denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of being “vindictive”.

“I opposed my former boss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because of his vindictiveness,” Jawhar Sircar told reporters, adding that he had to take a stand “because he could not stand by his decisions” .

Jawhar Sircar filed his nomination paper in the office of the secretary of the West Bengal Assembly, the returning officer of Rajya Sabha. West Bengal Parliamentary Minister and TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee was also present on the occasion.

Rajya Sabha’s seat in West Bengal has become vacant after TMC chief Dinesh Trivedi resigned his post to join the BJP ahead of the state assembly ballot held earlier this year.

Rajya Sabha’s by-election is due to take place on August 9, for which the notification was released on July 22.

MODI, SHAH NOT FOLLOWING THE CONSTITUTION: SIRCAR

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Jawhar Sircar claimed that the two leaders did not respect constitutional standards and provisions.

Sircar sharply criticized the prime minister, and in 2016 he resigned his post as CEO of Prasar Bharati four months before his retirement.

“Does anyone want to take a public stand against their own boss? I had to do it when I couldn’t personally defend the decisions that were destroying the country,” said Jawhar Sircar.

He also said that many people are silent because “they fear repercussions”.

“People are afraid to speak up, especially against one who is known to be vindictive. Therefore, a lot of people don’t want to take a stand,” Jawhar Sircar said.

According to the PTI news agency, he had previously described Narendra Modi’s government as “intolerant” and “dictatorial”.

SIRCAR THANKS TMC FOR THE RS TICKET

Jawhar Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service as an IAS officer. The TMC said it had chosen him as a candidate for Rajya Sabha because “his invaluable contribution to public service will help us to better serve our country”.

After filing his paper, Sircar thanked the TMC for trusting him. “I will try to satisfy their (TMC) self-confidence in any way I can. I have been very touched by Mamata Banerjee’s fighting spirit in the assembly polls,” he said.

“I have been a bureaucrat all my life, I am not a political person. But I will certainly work for the development of the masses and raise issues concerning them in Parliament,” he said when TMC announced his appointment.

Rajya Sabha’s incidental ballot will take place if the BJP opposition presents a candidate. Otherwise, the TMC candidate will be declared elected without opposition. Congress and the left had not won a single seat in the 2021 Assembly polls. Only the Indian Secular Front had won a single seat.

(With PTI inputs)

