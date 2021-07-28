New York Senate candidate arrested for riots at Trump Capitol





Included in a DOJ statement of fact, the photo (circled in yellow) shows Daniel Christmann entering the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Source: DOJ

A plumber from Brooklyn, New York, who ran for the New York State Senate last fall, was arrested by the FBI at his home on Wednesday for invading the U.S. Capitol during the riot January 6 with a crowd of Trump supporters.

The 38-year-old defendant Daniel Christmann posted photos and videos of the interior of the Capitol on that day on his Instagram account, which bears the name “dannyforsenate,” according to a case filed in federal court in Brooklyn. . Two people informed the authorities of these posts on Instagram, according to this file.

CCTV footage shows Christmann outside and inside the Capitol, the case revealed.

In one such footage, Christmann is seen “talking or shouting” as he stood in a crowd outside the Capitol in front of law enforcement officers lined up to keep people out of the crowd from entering, according to the file.

The FBI identified Christmann among the crowd photos by comparing the images of him with his Instagram account and a New York Police Department booking photo for his August 14, 2020 arrest for criminal mischief, creating graffiti, and possession of graffiti instruments.

Christmann admitted in multiple conversations on this Instagram account over the week following the riot that he was part of the horde that invaded and around the Capitol, interrupting a joint session of Congress that confirmed the election of President Joe Biden, according to this file.

“Yes, I’m not going to lie,” Christmann replied on January 7, when a follower asked him if he had “stormed the capital,” according to the court record, which was a “statement of fact. “in the case written by an FBI agent.

FBI identified Christmann by comparing images on his Instagram account

Christmann is accused of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building for the purpose of disrupting government business and uttering loud, threatening or abusive language on Capitol Hill in an attempt to disrupt the proceedings of Congress.

He is among more than 500 people indicted in connection with the riot, which began after then-President Donald Trump urged a crowd at a rally outside the White House to march towards the Capitol. and to fight against the certification of the victory of the Electoral College of Biden over him. .

Christmann’s case, like those of the other defendants, will be prosecuted in U.S. District Court in Washington, DC. He is due in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday afternoon.

Michelle Gerlent, an attorney for Christmann, declined to comment on the case when contacted by CNBC.

Christmann launched a failed candidacy in 2020 to be nominated for the presidential election of the Libertarian Party.

Later that year, he ran as a candidate under the new moderate party line for the New York State 18th Senate District, which encompasses neighborhoods such as Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Bushwick.

In this race, he was crushed by the candidate of the Democratic Party and the Workers’ Families Party, Julia Salazar, who received more than 97% of the vote against 2.3% of Christmann.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Christmann on an Instagram post after the riot wrote that he “wasn’t one of the first people”, but “when I realized this was happening I was scaling the walls and s —” the file said, referencing a screenshot of the conversation.

Christmann claimed he “scaled a wall with a garden hose,” according to the filing.

On the same day, another follower asked Christmann if he had entered “inside” the Capitol,

“How could I not?” he responded, says the record.

Christmann then asked people on private Facebook messages on Jan. 18 to “delete” some videos of the riot, noting that “my friend Jake got screwed and my campaign manager from this summer got caught.”

“It is the time of the end of time,” Christmann said in this Facebook post.

Jake is a reference to Edward Jacob Lang, a resident of upstate New York, while Christmann’s campaign manager was Nicolas Moncada, who until last year was an illustration student at the Fashion Institute. of Technology in Manhattan.

The two men were arrested earlier this year and charged in connection with the Capitol Riot.

Lang, who remains jailed without bail, was seen in videos and photographs “engaging violently with law enforcement officers as they attempted to drive rioters away from the Capitol,” according to a court file in his case.

Video shows what appears to be Lang “raising a riot shield over his head as the crowd cheers, then slam the shield violently on the ground several times near where the officers are visibly lined up.” , indicates the folder.

Another video shows Lang hitting officers multiple times.

Lang is charged with civil disorder, assault on police, obstructing formal process and other crimes in an indictment.

Moncada, according to a court file on Jan. 16, posted on his Instagram account a photo of himself with the caption “Outside Pelosi’s office,” which referred to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

He is accused of illegal entry on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct of violent entry on the grounds of the Capitol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/28/new-york-senate-candidate-arrested-on-trump-capitol-riot-charges.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

