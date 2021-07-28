Unofficial results: PTI wins by-election of PP-38 Sialkot – Pakistan





Posted on July 28, 2021 9:25 PM

PTI wins PP-38 Sialkot by-election, according to Firdous

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar won the PP-38 Sialkot by-election by a margin of 7,117 votes.

According to an unofficial and unconfirmed count of 165 polling stations, PTI’s Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar came in first with 60,588 votes, while the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate came in second. place with 53,471 votes.

Speaking to the media after the victory of the PTI candidate, the special assistant of the CM of Punjab in charge of information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the people had rejected those who had looted the treasury national.

The credit for organizing peaceful by-elections in Sialkot goes to the government and the leadership of the PTI, adding that the people fully support the ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous further stated that the PTI candidate won by a margin of 7,117 votes.

“The PML-N tried to buy my workers with money,” she said, adding that the PTI workers honored the vote instead of the money. The peaceful elections in Sialkot rejected the opposition’s demands.

According to the details, 165 polling stations had been set up for the 233,422 registered voters of the constituency. Rangers and police had been deployed to ensure a peaceful vote.

The seat became vacant after the death of MP PML-N Chaudhry Khush Akhtar Subhani. Power Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were vying for the seat of the provincial assembly.

