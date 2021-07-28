UFC star Colby Covington reveals what Donald Trump told him after defeating Tyron Woodley





Colby Covington appears to have the rematch he wanted with Kamaru Usman locked up for November 6th.

Chaos is a figure that divides the world of MMA. He went from being a relatively unknown, albeit highly skilled, fighter to one of President Donald Trumps’ biggest supporters and UFC heat seeking targets.

Twitter

Colby Covington is one of the most polarizing stars in the UFC

Speaking to Candace Owens on the Daily Wire, Covington opened up about his relationship with Trump and the call he received from the then president after defeating Tyron Woodley in September 2020.

It was surreal. It was a defining moment in my career to have someone that I admire so much, who is a hero to me and my idol, to have him called and celebrated and say how much he is a huge fan of me.

Like, man, you’re my idol. I am a big fan of you. I appreciate what you do for America, for the people you put us first and you call and take the time out of your day

And hes like Hey man, I had to leave this rally and I had to get back on time, I had to congratulate my favorite fighter Colby Chaos Covington, explained Covington.

Handout – Getty

Colby Covington was a proud supporter of Donald Trump

Trump would go one step further and invite the welterweight to one of his debates in Ohio.

He put me on a very short list of people to attend his debate in Ohio, Covington explained. “It was just amazing. When you support the Trump family, they really show their support for you.

God bless the assets. Thank you for everything they have done for us.

Covington patiently waited for his chance to face Usman again once he defeated Woodley. Leon Edwards is on a 10 game winning streak and recently beat Nate Diaz to ensure he leads the line and even still, Covington is next.

Getty Images – Getty

Kamaru Usman defeated ‘Chaos’ in December 2019 in epic welterweight title fight

I’m going to have my revenge with Marty Fakenewsman, Covington told Owens.

I will fight on November 6 for the world title. They said it was tentatively scheduled for MSG in New York, so as long as the pandemic, or the scam, doesn’t slow it down, we should go to New York or Vegas, in the worst case scenario.

November 6 is locked. We got our revenge and we were going to get revenge.

Usman’s punch that broke Covington’s jaw

Covington gave Usman the toughest test of his welterweight title reign to date quite easily when the pair originally met UFC 245 in December 2019.

Most people got the fight dead even before the fifth and final round, but Usman would break Covington’s jaw and continue to get a TKO stoppage.

Dream Team 2021/22 – REGISTER NOW

PLAY DREAM TEAM FOR THE 2021/22 SEASON!

100,000 in prizes to win 50 million budget to build your best XI Play in mini leagues against your friends, colleagues, etc. Click here to play the Dream Team app for FREE, available on Apple Store and Google Play Store

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://talksport.com/sport/wrestling/918322/ufc-colby-covington-donald-trump-tyron-woodley/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos