This video of Boris Johnson struggling with his umbrella has taken Twitter by storm





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to open his umbrella next to Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. You can be one of the most powerful people in the world, but when you’re having a bad day, there’s not much you can do. And if you’re a public figure, there’s a good chance your struggles will be visible to the world, especially in the age of social media. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently found himself in such a place, he was caught in a sticky situation with an umbrella who simply refused to cooperate with the leader. Mr Johnson was at a memorial service for the police when he found himself in this slightly strange and embarrassing situation. The clip, shared by Sky News, shows Mr Johnson struggling to control the stray umbrella, although without much result. The umbrella refuses to open at first and when it does, it tilts over to the amusement of Prince Charles and the other officials who were seated next to Mr Johnson. Even Mr Johnson is seen laughing out loud as he struggles with the umbrella. Reacting to the video, several social media users couldn’t help but burst out laughing. One user noted: Two days in a row now there has been a problem with his umbrella, asking if the government could buy him a new one. two days in a row there has now been a problem with his umbrella. Can the government buy him a new one at taxpayer expense, or will the media make it another wallpaper for a month? British Alba (@BritishAlba) July 28, 2021 Another user even called the leader a blunder, adding that incidents like this made people love him. Such a blunder sometimes, that’s why you gotta love it, normal man. cable1970 (@ cable1970) July 28, 2021 Some even admitted that they faced the same problems with their umbrellas. It made me laugh. This happens to me every time I try to open an umbrella when it’s raining – it always manages to turn the wrong way ???????? Sumitra (@ sumitra094) July 28, 2021 Another user felt he might not be good with umbrellas. He’s just not good with umbrellas ???? https://t.co/VovT74N9od AndOB they / them (@and_oberon) July 28, 2021 Let us know what you think of Boris Johnson’s predicament. Click for more new trends

