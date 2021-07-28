5 things related to the appointment of Faldo Maldini as minister of personnel

Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) politician Faldo Maldini appointed member of the special staff for communication and media, minister of state secretary (Stafsus Minister of State).

Previously, Faldo Maldini Spokesman for Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno in the 2019 presidential election (Pilpres).

He was also known to attack and criticize the policies of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi during the presidential election debate at the time.

Faldo’s appointment as a ministerial staff member was also responded to by PKB politicians who were also the former vice-president of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf team in the 2019 presidential election, Abdul Kadir Karding.

Karding believes that Faldo should not go this route as he often personally attacks Jokowi despite having different choices in the presidential election.

“In the past, maybe he criticized Jokowi because he was in a different PAN than Coalition 01. But whatever it is, in my opinion, as an activist, for example, I’m a little heavy. policies that have been criticized, but the people, ”he said. Karding, Tuesday July 27, 2021.

Despite this, Faldo said his appointment as the secretary of state’s staff was a state call that had to be met.

“It’s a red and white call. We are ready to fight and come forward if the state asks for it,” Faldo Maldini said.

Here is a series of related things that he highlighted Faldo Maldini become the minister’s staff is assembled Liputan6.com:

Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno’s spokesperson had in the 2019 presidential election

The number 02 presidential and vice presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno greets volunteers and supporters during the national speech at the JCC, Jakarta, Monday (14/1) night. The national speech carried Indonesia Wins. (merdeka.com/Iqbal S Nugroho)

Prior to being appointed Secretary of State (Stafsus Mensesneg) Special Communication and Media Staff, Faldo Maldini was the spokesperson for Prabowo Subianto Sandiaga Uno in the 2019 presidential election (Pilpres).

Faldo was also known to often attack the personal policies and policies of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi when they had different political views.

Answered by Ex Timses Jokowi-Ma’rufses

President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin prepare to introduce the Deputy Ministers of the Cabinet Advanced Indonesia at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday 10/25/2019. The 12 deputy ministers came from diverse backgrounds with the hope of helping the ministers’ work. (Liputan6.com/Angga Yuniar)

PKB politician Abdul Kadir Karding, who is also the former Jokowi-Ma’ruf Timses vice-president in the 2019 presidential election, believes Faldo Maldini should not take the path of becoming ministerial staff . Because he often attacks Jokowi personally when he has different choices in the presidential election.

continue reading

“In the past, maybe he criticized Jokowi because he was in a different PAN than Coalition 01. But whatever it is, in my opinion, as an activist, for example, I’m a little heavy. policies that have been criticized, but the people, ”he said. Karding, Tuesday July 27, 2021.

Getting into the government car, Karding said, Faldo was in a difficult position. He must serve the people he criticized.

“So if I personally do something like that, it can be difficult, yes, because serving the people I beat and all of Indonesia knows. I feel like it’s impossible, it’s a bit difficult for me, ”he said.

“It’s for me, if it’s Faldo, I don’t know,” he added.

Karding suspected that Faldo Maldini’s appointment was due to his connections as a PSI politician at the time. Faldo is known to have served as Chairman of the DPW of PSI West Sumatra. Since the end of 2019, he resigned from PAN.

“Maybe that’s why he put down the PSI recommendation,” he explained.

Appointed Minister’s Office effective July 14, 2021

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi accompanied by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin poses for a photo with the new Cabinet ministers from the front of Indonesia on the steps of the veranda of the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (23 / 10/2019). (Liputan6.com/Angga Yuniar)

Faldo Maldini also admitted that his appointment as personnel minister was a call from the state.

“It’s a call for Red and White. We are ready to fight and come forward if the state asks,” Faldo told reporters on Tuesday July 27, 2021.

Faldo has been appointed as a member of the special staff for communication and media. He was appointed effective July 14, 2021.

“Our assignment is effective July 14, 2021, as special staff of the Minister of State for Communication and Media. If any media friends want to discuss this, please do not hesitate to contact us. I have purchased three new power banks. I hope that’s enough, “Faldo said.

Consider reasonable and trouble-free if people don’t budge

Faldo Maldini has officially joined the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). (Special)

Faldo Maldini is known to often attack the personal policies and policies of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi when they have different political views.

According to him, the presidential election is the best place to test the agendas and policies of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates so that it is natural for the debate to take place.

“If I had not been critical at the time, it would have been more bizarre. We are not enemies, we are all children of the nation. Even less after the presidential election, after the debate on TV, we immediately kissed, “he added. Faldo said once confirmed Liputan6.com, Wednesday (7/28/2021).

“If someone hasn’t budged, it’s only natural. We can’t force people like us,” he continued.

Ready for a lot of media communication

Faldo Maldini (Photo: Instagram)

Faldo admitted he would have numerous discussions with the media after being appointed to the secretary of state’s staff.

He called this department a red and white appeal as well as a state trust.

“We hope to be accompanied (by the media) to win the remaining minutes. To convey all the progress made by the government and community initiatives, not only to survive, but also to win this battle,” said Faldo Maldini.

(Deni Koesnaedi)

Watch the featured video below: