COVID-19 endangers the modest victories of Narendra Modi

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of “Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan’s Lost Decades”.

As COVID-19 devastates India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces an underrated milestone challenge.

The most immediate are, of course, infections, hospitalizations and deaths, and the extent to which the delta variant exceeds New Delhi’s medical capabilities. But also looms in the background of every Modi misstep: the legacy of 1991.

It was the year of the Big Bang in India. New Delhi, faced with a balance of payments disaster, began to dismantle its socialist system. Under the leadership of then-Finance Minister Manmohan Singh, India embarked on a daring and multifaceted journey to create a vibrant private sector, a stable of world-class innovative companies and a place on the world stage for Asia’s third-largest economy.

It’s a work in progress, of course. Modi was elected in 2014 primarily to oversize reform efforts. He rose to the top thanks to his 13-year stint at the helm of Gujarat. Under his leadership, the Western state had a reputation for rapid growth, better infrastructure and less corruption than others, and more inclusive income dynamics. This, coupled with a lot of charisma, made Modi a popular hero.

As Prime Minister, Modi has been more bombastic than action. After putting a few wins on the board – opening up aviation, defense and insurance a bit more to foreign investment – it swiveled to turn. Modi has shown more passion in denouncing Hindu nationalism than in urging lawmakers to modernize a rigid economy.

Modi has prioritized massive gatherings to celebrate her Make-India-Great-again movement. He made him a spouse in 2019 with then-US President Donald Trump in Texas.

Then COVID-19 happened to reverse the script. It’s hard to do away with overwhelmed hospitals, depleted oxygen supplies and slow vaccination deployments. Modi’s speech on India’s defeat against the pandemic at the United Nations in January has aged badly as the virus ravages the second most populous country in the world.

Relatives of woman suffering from COVID-19 carry oxygen cylinder as she receives treatment in New Delhi emergency room on May 1: COVID has arrived to reverse script. © Reuters

Yet so do Modi’s modest reform accomplishments as New Delhi officials grapple with the 1991 comparisons. There is a palpable sense of disorientation over how to handle the 30th anniversary of the economic renaissance. from India. The worry is that from a reform standpoint, Modi’s seven years in power compare so poorly at this most important moment.

Admittedly, the goal posts are getting blurry. Singh has put India on the path to middle-income country status, but few would cite his 2004-2014 turn as prime minister as a smash success. Not bad, just rather laid back given the scale of India’s rich-poor divide.

Hence the collective desire that a character of Modi, by the sole strength of his personality, bulldozed the reforms of the time through a parliament opposed to change. And a notorious New Delhi bureaucracy that serves itself, not the 1.3 billion Indians. Seven years later, not so much.

As COVID does its best, the costs of years of spin-off action are increasing exponentially. In a July 26 report, Moody’s Analytics warned of the dire economic fallout from the current wave of infections – the one Modi’s image specialists say foreign media is exaggerating.

This “second wave, which is now coming to an end, could have more lasting damage to the economy, as the double blow of the pandemic has hit small businesses very hard,” Moody’s argued. Looking ahead, he said, “exports will again be the foundation of the recovery.”

But which exports? China’s V-shaped recovery appears to have reached its peak just as reports are growing gloomy about the effectiveness of its Sinovac vaccine. The United States grapples with tens of millions of Americans who refuse to be vaccinated. The return from Europe faces headwinds of delta variant. Japan too, if the Tokyo Olympics continue to cause record infection rates.

Rising global commodity prices could also heighten inflation risks. The problem for Modi is how much he relied on the Reserve Bank of India. He is in his third RBI governor, having dispatched the previous two for insufficient monetary laxity. Modi’s current silver man Shaktikanta Das will be limited by the risk of overheating. This, in turn, could make it more difficult to cover the bad debt problems that plague state banks.

These bad debts are a microcosm of the Modi era. There is an alternate story where Modi’s team acted boldly to clean up the financial system. Instead, we have seen half measures and waivers of responsibility by the RBI. Basically, complacency.

Now, the problem of non-performing loans is expected to increase to 9.8% of assets by March 2022, up from 7.5% in March 2021. The RBI admits that the ratio could reach 11.2% by March in its scenario most severe stress test. Considering COVID rates, even that could prove to be optimistic.

The same is true with a recent forecast by Fitch Ratings that India could grow 10% in the fiscal year ending March 2022. Of course, any expansion in gross domestic product could look exceptional compared to the 24% drop in GDP in the April-June 2020 quarter. Still, it’s hard to see how India could credibly grow faster than China as infections soar.

Indian businesses grappling with whether to expand, households pondering spending plans, and investors doubting New Delhi’s COVID numbers are not a good foundation for building a recovery. A recent report by former senior government adviser Arvind Subramanian, researchers at the Center for Global Development and Harvard University, claims India’s death toll is 10 times greater than New Delhi’s 400,000 claims.

If Modi had done more to accelerate structural reforms than nationalist pride, India could have entered the pandemic with fewer pre-existing conditions. Or at least with a better record of reform than 30 years ago.