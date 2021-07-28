Wife of impeached GOP congressman compares “MAGA” supporters to Nazis





As I noted in an article published last week, South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice was already facing a tough road in his bid for a fifth term in Congress.

Well, this path may have become completely impractical …

Rice, readers will recall, was one of ten GOP members from the United States House of Representatives who joined Democrats in impeaching former President Donald Trump for alleged incitement to a mob that took to assault the US capital on January 6, 2021.

As I have pointed out before, this vote defined Rice’s candidacy for re-election in the pro-Trump Congressional Seventh District of the Palmetto States, generating a wave of conservative opposition from below, a formal rebuke of her own. party and a flood of challengers.

Despite the overwhelming condemnation Rice faces from Republican voters in her district, the 63-year-old lawyer remained defiant about his vote …

“I will always choose to protect the Constitution from one man,” Rice wrote in an email to supporters last week.

Apparently, Rices’ wife, commercial real estate agent Wrenzie Rice, was even more defiant in favor of her husband’s vote to impeach Trump …

According to National File website reporter Tom Pappert, Wrenzie Rice wrote an email earlier this year to an anonymous person who previously wrote to her husband expressing support for his impeachment vote.

Responding to this individual, Rice described the former president’s supporters as part of a “cult of Trump” and – according to Pappert – “compared the 45th president to genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler, one of the villains. most perverse in history “.

“Tom has not given up (sic) his vote, but the cult of Trump is strong,” Wrenzie Rice reportedly wrote in the email, which was reportedly dated February 8, 2021. “Sometimes I wonder if this is how Hitler came to power.

Wow…

The exchange between Wrenzie Rice and this anonymous supporter was provided to Pappert by “a senior Republican Party official from South Carolina”.

Ready for a little irony? Just three weeks ago, Drew McKissick – Chairman of the Republican Party SC (SCGOP) – was pilloried after calling some Trump supporters part of a “leper colony”. This remark resulted in the censorship of McKissick by the Horry County Republican Party.

These battles are part of what I have described as an ongoing GOP “civil war” in Palmetto State – one that takes place before the statewide partisan primaries in June 2022 and the primary. crucial presidential election “First in the South” in January 2024 (well, assuming that the Republicans no longer cancel this election).

According to Paul Gable, editor of the Grand Strand Daily, Wrenzie Rices’ email “further complicates Rice’s already tenuous chances of being re-elected next year.”

Gable wrote that the “cult” reference to Wrenzie Rices evokes memories of “Jim Jones and his kool aid drinkers or Charles Manson and his band.”

“Is cult really the appropriate term to describe a large group of voters in the Seventh Constituency who have voted for her husband in the past?” Gable wondered. “One has to wonder how, after eight years in the Washington political climate, the congressman and his wife have remained so politically oblivious to how Rices voting to impeach President Trump would alienate so many voters in his constituency and why both have chosen to double their budget. position against Trump?

Indeed …

As previously stated, I disagreed with Rice’s impeachment vote. Not because I supported Trump or his actions that led to the riots (the libertarian candidate endorsed Jo Jorgensenin 2020, by the way), but because I just didn’t believe the former president’s actions justified. impeachment. In fact, in the wake of the Capitol Riots, I made sure that this medium, unlike the mainstream press, was doing everything possible to defend free speech and rebuke censorship.

Yet I also acknowledged that Rice and other lawmakers were put in a rather frightening position by the Trump supporters who stormed the capital on January 6, 2021. As a result, I refused to try them. for voting their conscience on this issue.

At this point, however, Rice would have a better chance of changing parties and running as a Democrat for that district. Because there is no way he will win the Republican nomination.

