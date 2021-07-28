As Quad rages and squirms in China, Jaishankar shares wise word for Xi Jinping’s sanity





Amid China’s opposition to the Quad grouping comprising India, Australia, the United States and Japan, on July 28, as he addressed a co-presser with his American counterpart Antony Blinken, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said some countries should overcome the idea that “countries do things that are directed against them.” Antony Blinken during his two-day visit to the nation’s capital clarified that the Quad is not a military alliance, but rather its aim is to advance regional cooperation on regional challenges while strengthening international values ​​and rules . Quad is not a military alliance. Its aim is to advance cooperation on regional challenges while strengthening international rules and values ​​which we believe underpin peace, prosparity and stability in the region: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Delhi https://t.co/F3TbbEvlsT ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021 EAM Jaishankar added: “In a globalized world, India has interests that go far beyond its immediate neighbors. People have to overcome ideas that other countries are doing things against them. Countries do things that are in their best interest for their own good and for their own good. of the word and this is exactly the case with the Quad. “ The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is an informal strategic alliance involving the United States, India, Japan and Australia that aims to protect the interests of democratic nations in the Indo-Pacific region. The comments of EAM Jaishankar and Antony Blinken are relevant against the continued opposition to the Quad from China. Beijing described Quad as a military alliance “aimed at combating the resurgence of China” in South Asia. Previously, the government led by Xi Jinping had opposed the unison of the Quads and even called on the Biden administration to refrain from making “problems out of thin air” and do more to contribute to peace. and regional stability. China’s opposition lines up with Russia’s hostility to the Quad. In December 2020, Russia’s EAM called the alliance a “divisive tool” and an “exclusive tool” used as part of the “underhanded policy” of the United States to engage New Delhi in tactics. against China. Antony Blinken talks about Quad during his visit to India Asked about the Quad alliance, Antony Binken during his visit to New Delhi said that Quad is not a military alliance but its aim is to advance regional cooperation on regional challenges while strengthening international values ​​and rules . “Quad if not a military alliance. Its aim is to advance cooperation on regional challenges while strengthening international rules and values ​​which we believe underpin peace, prosperity and stability in the region,” said Blinken said at a joint press conference. “It’s simple but just as important. Four like-minded countries (US, India, Japan and Australia) are coming together to work on some of the most important issues of the time that will have a real impact on the people’s lives and do it in a way that ensures a free and open Indo-Pacific, ”he added. Experts see the Quad as an “Arc of Democracy” in Asia as an initiative by the powers that seek to curb China’s coercive and ascending assertiveness in the subcontinent. Previously, the very first Quad leaders met virtually, in which all four heads of state participated. In fact, the Biden-led administration offered the first in-person date of the four leaders in September.

