Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Says He Never Blamed Rape Victims | Pakistan News





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that anyone who rapes was solely responsible for the crime and never the victim, after being criticized for blaming the increase in cases of sexual assault on the way women dress.

Whoever commits rape, only and only that person is responsible, Khan told PBS presenter Judy Woodruff in a broad interview that aired Tuesday.

No matter how defiant a woman is or whatever she wears, the person who commits the rape is fully responsible. The victim is never responsible.

Pakistani women’s rights activists have accused Prime Minister Khan of blaming the victims and confusing ignorance on the issue, which has arisen amid an increase in sex crimes against women in that country. South Asia.

In his previous remarks on the matter, Khan said his comments were taken completely out of context.

They were just talking about Pakistani society, where we are seeing an increase, a sharp increase in sex crimes.

Khan said he would never say such a stupid thing that someone who was raped is responsible for the crime.

It is always the rapist who is responsible.

In a previous interview in April, he advised women to cover up to avoid temptation.

This whole concept of purdah is to avoid temptation, not everyone has the will to avoid it, he said, using a term that can refer to modesty or segregation of people. sexes.

On Tuesday, Khan clarified his comments regarding purdah by saying that in Islam, purdah does not only mean clothing.

And purdah is not just for women, but it’s for men too. It means breaking down temptation in a society.

In 2018, a survey of global gender security experts ranked Pakistan as the sixth most dangerous country in the world for women.

The Pakistani leader also highlighted sex crimes against children, which he said was skyrocketing.

Child sexual abuse is a widespread problem in the South Asian country, with more than 2,960 cases of child abuse recorded in 2020, according to rights group Sahil.

Of those cases, over 62% of the cases involved some form of sexual abuse, including rape and forced filming for pornographic purposes.

The United States really ruined everything in Afghanistan

The Pakistani leader also addressed the conflict in neighboring Afghanistan.

Khan said the United States really messed things up in Afghanistan by seeking a military solution and then seeking political reconciliation with the weak Taliban armed group.

I think the United States really messed it up in Afghanistan. You see, first of all, they tried to look for a military solution in Afghanistan, when there never was one, he said.

When there were 150,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan, it was time to seek a political solution. But once they reduced the troops to just 10,000, and then, when they gave an exit date, the Taliban thought they had won.

The United States is withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan 20 years after ousting the Taliban from power in a military invasion.

As US-led foreign forces are almost on the verge of completing the withdrawal, the Taliban group has continued a military offensive to gain new territory.

An investigation by the DPA news agency in mid-July found that the Taliban now controls more than half of Afghan districts while pushing forward to several provincial capitals. However, it is difficult to verify these claims.

US-initiated peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan leaders have so far stalled.

US President Joe Biden announced in mid-April that the last US and NATO troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on American soil. This deadline has since been revised to August 31.

Inclusive political settlement only outcome

When asked if the rise of the Taliban would be a good result for Afghanistan, Khan said: The only good result for Afghanistan is that if there is an inclusive political settlement, they form some kind of government. which includes all kinds of different factions. the.

Khan warned that any protracted civil war in Afghanistan would push more refugees into Pakistan, which he said already had some three million refugees.

And our economic situation is not such that we can have another influx, he said.

