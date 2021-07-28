Greece targets long-range sound cannons at migrants across its border

Over the past year, Greece’s land border with Turkey, demarcated by the fast-flowing Evros River, has been at the center of the concerns of the country’s conservative government. Activists describe this heavily militarized area as a communication dead zone. Journalists and NGO workers find it difficult to access it, and refugees trying to cross have their phones regularly confiscated by the police. But some videos are slipping through the cracks. Including desperate appeals from people stranded on islands in the middle of the river and grainy images lasting seconds inside government-run detention centers.

In May, the Greek police organized a press call near the border town of Feres to proudly show off their latest technological acquisition. Mounted on a vehicle, it looked like a big gray tannoy a little bigger than a megaphone, fitted with colored dials and buttons. Wearing earplugs, a policeman grabbed his handles and moved the device in different directions as it emitted a piercing alarm sound.

Our task is to prevent migrants from entering the country illegally. We need modern equipment and tools to do this, noted Police Major Dimosthenis Kamargios, head of the region’s border guard authority.

The model shown, the LRAD 450XL, is produced by Genasys, a leading American company that has been developing long-range sound devices, or sound cannons, for three decades. The 450XL is capable of emitting sound levels up to 150 decibels. Equivalent to having a shotgun fired directly beside your ear, sounds at this volume are capable of causing permanent hearing loss.

The vibrations are just too intense for the tiny hairs in our ears that pick up the sound. They kill these little hair cells. And once they’re dead, they don’t come back, said Marisa Ewing, sound engineer and hearing health advocate in New York City.

At the end of February 2020, as the world began to close its hatches against the coronavirus, thousands of migrants from Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and elsewhere gathered along the Turkish-Greek border. After years of threatening to do so, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country’s border with Europe was open, encouraging thousands to rush to Evros, believing they could cross the border unimpeded. territory of the European Union.

Instead, they were greeted by Greek forces, who quickly deployed tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons. EU authorities have praised Greece, referring to the country as a shield for Europe. Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, has been deployed to to reinforce Land and sea borders of Greece. The onset of the pandemic meant that Turkey closed its borders again in mid-March, but it also ushered in a new era, in which the Evros region became a testing ground for new anti-technology technologies. -migrants.

The still relatively new center-right Greek government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has used the crisis to demonstrate force against the refugees. They want to satisfy their electoral audience, said Evgenia Kouniaki, a lawyer at Human Rights 360, who monitors the border in Evros. Now, in Greece, refugees have no rights. This is the darkest time I have seen as a refugee lawyer.

Migrants have been portrayed in Greek media as Erdogan’s weapon and the border has been compared to a war zone. The Greek state began purchasing stun grenades, chemical grenades and other military devices, installed new steel fences and electronic surveillance systems. Now migrants are monitored by drones, infrared night vision and surveillance airships. They are also targeted with deafening sound levels

Sound has been used as a weapon throughout the last century. During the siege of Stalingrad in the early 1940s, Soviet troops broadcast the Argentine tango of death on loudspeakers all night long, interspersed with soaring German messages describing the region as a mass grave for the Hitler army. In 1989, the US military attempted to force opera-loving dictator Manuel Noriega out of his hiding place in the Vatican embassy in Panama by blasting non-stop rock music outside his window. The playlist included The Clash’s I Fought the Law, U2s All I Want is You, and AC / DC You Shook Me All Night Long. At the request of the Vatican, the army stopped after three days. Although he slept soundly during the sonic assault, he surrendered the following week.

In 2016, diplomats working in Havana began reporting mysterious symptoms, including brain fog, loss of hearing and balance, and described hearing loud buzzing from a specific direction. Their testimonies led the United States to accuse Cuba of carrying out sonic attacks against its envoys. Last week two dozen similar cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome have been reported in Vienna, where diplomats are negotiating Iran’s nuclear program.

Sound is already being used to deter migrants along European borders. At the Hungarian border with Serbia and Croatia, a recorded voice speak constantly to people trying to cross, loudspeakers ordering them to walk away in five languages. Attention, attention, it is said in English. I warn you that you are at the Hungarian border post, owned by the Hungarian government. I warn you not to commit this crime. The ad then switches to Farsi, Arabic, Urdu and Serbian.

Unlike regular speakers, LRADs operate directionally. They have been described as sonic lasers and can be targeted with precision. Lauren Rosen, 32, has firsthand experience. She was at a protest in June 2020 in Detroit to demand justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality when the whine of an LRAD ripped through the air.

I could feel vibrations all over my body, she said, describing how people in the crowd started to moan in pain. I started to feel really disoriented and out of balance. I had difficulty standing, felt dizzy and fell backwards.

As the LRAD stopped after two minutes, the sound continued to ring in his ears. For days she suffered hearing loss and tinnitus, as well as dizziness and nausea. She lost her appetite and lost 20 pounds in six weeks. Over a year later, she still suffers from intermittent tinnitus. My hearing care professional told me that the hearing loss I had was similar to that of people who had gone to war, she said.

Lauren Rosen describes being exposed to an LRAD during a demonstration in Detroit in June 2020. Warning: This recording contains audio that some may find distressing.

LRAD technology was first developed in the early 2000s as a tool for the US military. Now these devices are owned by law enforcement agencies across the United States.

In 2017, in a lawsuit filed by protesters who suffered hearing damage from LRADs, the New York City Police Department argued that the devices could not be considered weapons because they had not hit anyone. the city ​​set deal in April, agreeing to pay a total of $ 748,000.

Natalie Gruber is the co-founder of Josoor, a cross-border human rights group that works with migrants in Evros. She was shocked to learn that LRADs would be used at the border.

There has been a constant militarization of the borders, and some people lessen the effect of these sound cannons. It is not easy to know what effect these devices have when used on hundreds or thousands of people, she said.

According to Robert Putnam, spokesperson for Genasys, LRADs are not weapons, but communication tools. I think border agencies and law enforcement use them to talk to people and make their instructions heard and understood, he said.

Asked about the extremely loud sounds they can make and the irreversible hearing loss they can cause, Putnam said it was no different being at a rock concert. However, rock concerts typically reach peak levels of 120 decibels, far below the 150 decibels of Evros LRAD.

Ironically, the border at Evros has remained calm since the purchase of the LRADs. Experts believe that the devices have not been used and that, ultimately, their purchase may remain symbolic, demonstrating that Greece is ready to repel migrants by any means possible.