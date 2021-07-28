Court of Appeal awards Trump setback in fraud lawsuit





The lawsuit, supported by a nonprofit group critical of Trump, did not name ACN as a defendant but requested documents from the company by subpoena.

The 3-0 Circuit 2 decision said that third parties can sometimes resort to arbitration, which is generally considered more business-friendly than courts, but that Trump’s role here did not call for applying the arbitration clause to cover him, his children or his business.

Central to the plaintiff fraud theory is that the defendants misled the plaintiffs into believing that the defendants and ACN were independent of each other and that the defendants supported and promoted ACN on the basis of An objective external assessment of the value of ACN’s business opportunity, Judge Robert Sack wrote in an opinion joined by Justices Raymond Lohier and Denny Chin. Consistent with this interpretation, there is no evidence that the plaintiffs treated the defendants as if they were indeed parties to the agreement.

Indeed, the contracts signed by those who agreed to market for ACN indicated that the agreement was only with ACN and not with any of its service providers or other parties with whom ACN does business or does business.

Sack was appointed by President Bill Clinton. Lohier and Chin are appointed by President Barack Obama.

The appeals court panel also rejected ACN’s efforts to use the arbitration clause to refuse to hand over the case documents.

An ACN attorney and Trump Organization spokespersons did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the decision. They could ask the entire 2nd Circuit panel to hear the case or ask the Supreme Court for reconsideration.

Lead counsel for the plaintiffs, Roberta Kaplan, praised the appeal courts’ decision.

We are delighted to resume the findings in this important case concerning a long-standing consumer fraud against hard-working Americans perpetrated by Donald Trump and three of his adult children, Kaplan said in a statement. We have outstanding assignments at ACN and MGM and look forward to receiving the Celebrity Apprentice documents and tapes corresponding to these assignments. And we also intend to pressure the Trumps to finish producing documents so that we can start taking depositions as soon as possible.

