Boris Johnson’s ‘royal yacht’ will cost up to 50m more than expected





The Tories’ plan to build a new ‘national lighthouse’ to secure trade deals around the world could cost up to £ 50million more than expected, the Defense Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace said the costs of the “floating embassy” to succeed Royal Yacht Britannia could reach £ 250million, 25% more than the previously reported highest estimate of £ 200million.

The SNP said the spending was “untenable” in light of the number of cuts to universal credit and other life-saving services under the Tories in London. The ship is to be paid for from the Department of Defense (MoD) budget, although No10 has confirmed that the ship will be for trade rather than defense. In a national flagship engagement day speech Wednesday in Greenwich, Wallace said: “There have been a lot of reports around this ship, not all of them specific. READ MORE: Even The Queen thinks Boris Johnson’s ‘royal yacht’ plan is ridiculous “So let me walk you through our core goals. “Subject to working through tenders, competition and technology, I intend to put the vessel into service between £ 200-250million at a firm price. “The competition will run until the end of October. “I hope to announce the winners in December. “Start construction in a UK shipyard as early as next year and have a ship in the water by 2024 or 2025. “It’s an ambitious schedule but it’s an ambitious project, the chance to break the mold and break records to get things done in the national interest.” The Defense Secretary (above) said the government’s ambition for the ship was for it to be a ‘floating embassy’, which was fabricated and designed through a ‘prestigious showcase for skills and UK expertise ”, and was also the“ greener ship of its kind ”. The Prime Minister was asked about the “Royal Yacht” in an interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari on Wednesday morning, and described it as “a place where the UK can show itself to the world”. Boris Johnson told LBC: “On the national flagship, as I prefer, to call it. “This is a project that will not only help stimulate, revive the shipbuilding industry in this country, generate immediate jobs and growth for young people, immediate employment opportunities for young people in a sector. in which this country was the world leader. “But when you consider the opportunity for the UK, as we currently compete for foreign investment in the UK, we need a forum, a place where the best of UK business and industry can come together to showcase what we have to offer, and, you know what I mean by MIPIM, world fairs, expos. READ MORE: Boris Johnson’s ‘Royal Yacht’ bonkers project has details posted on Navy blog “We need a place where the UK can show itself to the world and attract investment, which will drive jobs and growth in the UK, not only in shipbuilding but across all sectors of the world. UK.” The Defense Secretary justified the cost of the new flagship to Commons Defense Committee MPs in June, saying the estimated price was less than 0.1% of the £ 13bn defense budget for shipbuilding over the next 10 years. In March, Labor MP and Westminster Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chair Meg Hillier said there was a funding “black hole” of up to £ 17.4 billion “at the center of our defense capabilities “. “The department’s central estimate of the funding gap for capital projects over 2020-2030 was £ 7.3bn, but that figure could rise to £ 17.4bn if certain risks materialize,” he said. reported a PAC report in March. The boat will be the first national flagship since Britannia, which was decommissioned in 1997, but the new ship will be a ship rather than a luxury yacht and aims to bolster the UK Prime Minister’s post-Brexit vision as a global trading nation. . The ship will be crewed by the Royal Navy and is expected to be in service for approximately 30 years. Commenting, SNP MP Dave Doogan said the royal yacht was a “flagrant waste of public money”. He continued: “The Conservative government has repeatedly rejected calls to extend the £ 20 universal credit increase beyond September, failed to provide sufficient support to the three million excluded self-employed workers throughout pandemic, intends to withdraw crucial Covid income assistance prematurely and has shamefully slashed the aid budget for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable. “Yet this same government asks us to believe that a £ 250million royal yacht is the best use of public money as we begin to recover from the pandemic with national debt at an all time high. “This enticing bill handed to the taxpayer is indefensible.”

