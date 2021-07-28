US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and praised US President Joe Biden’s strong commitment to strengthening the Indo-American strategic partnership.

“It’s good to meet with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken today. I applaud President Biden’s strong commitment to strengthening the India-US strategic partnership, which is rooted in our shared democratic values ​​and is a strength for global good, ”Modi wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi said that companies in the United States and India share a deep attachment to the values ​​of democracy, liberty and liberty, and that the Indian diaspora in the United States has contributed immensely to strengthening bilateral relations. , according to a press release from the Prime Minister. Minister’s office.

During the meeting, Modi conveyed his warm greetings to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and his appreciation for the initiatives taken by the United States, including those related to Quad, Covid-19 and climate change.

“The Prime Minister noted that the India-US strategic partnership will have even greater global significance in the years to come, against the backdrop of the challenges posed by Covid-19, global economic recovery and climate change,” said the press release.

He said Secretary Blinken appreciated the growing convergence between India and the United States on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, and the commitment of the two strategic partners to convert this convergence into concrete and practical cooperation.

“Secretary Blinken conveyed greetings from President Biden and Vice President Harris to the Prime Minister,” he said.

The statement said Blinken briefed Modi on his fruitful exchanges with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval earlier today and expressed his strong commitment to further deepen India-U.S. Strategic relations in various sectors, including defense, maritime security, trade and investment, climate change and science and technology.

Earlier, Blinken had high-profile talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar covering the situation in Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific engagements and the Covid-19 response mechanism, among others.

Blinken also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with an emphasis on taking the relationship to “the next level”.

The US Secretary of State arrived here Tuesday evening for a two-day visit with a broad schedule of talks. This is Blinken’s first visit to India after taking office as US Secretary of State and the third by a senior Biden administration official after he came to power in January.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited India in March while US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry visited New Delhi in April.

With contributions from agencies.

