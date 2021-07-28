Politics
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and praised US President Joe Biden’s strong commitment to strengthening the Indo-American strategic partnership.
“It’s good to meet with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken today. I applaud President Biden’s strong commitment to strengthening the India-US strategic partnership, which is rooted in our shared democratic values and is a strength for global good, ”Modi wrote on Twitter.
Prime Minister Modi said that companies in the United States and India share a deep attachment to the values of democracy, liberty and liberty, and that the Indian diaspora in the United States has contributed immensely to strengthening bilateral relations. , according to a press release from the Prime Minister. Minister’s office.
During the meeting, Modi conveyed his warm greetings to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and his appreciation for the initiatives taken by the United States, including those related to Quad, Covid-19 and climate change.
“The Prime Minister noted that the India-US strategic partnership will have even greater global significance in the years to come, against the backdrop of the challenges posed by Covid-19, global economic recovery and climate change,” said the press release.
He said Secretary Blinken appreciated the growing convergence between India and the United States on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, and the commitment of the two strategic partners to convert this convergence into concrete and practical cooperation.
“Secretary Blinken conveyed greetings from President Biden and Vice President Harris to the Prime Minister,” he said.
The statement said Blinken briefed Modi on his fruitful exchanges with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval earlier today and expressed his strong commitment to further deepen India-U.S. Strategic relations in various sectors, including defense, maritime security, trade and investment, climate change and science and technology.
Earlier, Blinken had high-profile talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar covering the situation in Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific engagements and the Covid-19 response mechanism, among others.
Blinken also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with an emphasis on taking the relationship to “the next level”.
The US Secretary of State arrived here Tuesday evening for a two-day visit with a broad schedule of talks. This is Blinken’s first visit to India after taking office as US Secretary of State and the third by a senior Biden administration official after he came to power in January.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited India in March while US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry visited New Delhi in April.
With contributions from agencies.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/us-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-meets-pm-modi-11627488972738.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]