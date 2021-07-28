Chinese FM confirms Vice Minister Qin Gang as new US ambassador, sends good wishes in tweet

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Qin Gang Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying confirmed Vice Minister Qin Gang as China’s new ambassador to the United States and wished him “all the best” in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Qin arrived in New York, United States on Wednesday afternoon local time.

The news comes two days after U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited China and met with senior Chinese diplomats, including Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. In the context of current Sino-US relations, the priority for Qin after taking office is to express China’s position and demand that the United States change direction to resolve the current issues in bilateral relations, analysts said. He should also manage and control the divergence between the two countries to prevent further deterioration of Sino-US relations, they said.

Qin replaces Cui Tiankai, who held the position for eight years with an impressive and outstanding performance. Chinese experts said the appointment of an experienced but young diplomat for the demanding post shows that China attaches great importance to this post, as relations with the United States are complicated.

Prior to his appointment, Qin, 55, had been Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2018. Qin has held several important positions since joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1988. He previously served as Minister of the Embassy of China in the United Kingdom and Director General of the Information Directorate and the Protocol Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping on numerous trips abroad in recent years.

L Xiang, a researcher in American studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times that being “China’s ambassador to the United States is never an easy job, and in recent years, the job is became more and more difficult and urgent. ” Cui, who has performed very well, has been in this position for a very long time and now is the time to send a new one, he said.

Chinese analysts said that the Ambassador to the United States plays a very important role and that the job is extremely difficult, especially when the United States now treats China as its main strategic competitor and China’s image in the United States has been plagued by anti-Chinese sentiment, most notably since the Trump administration.

Cui, 69, leaves his post giving the impression to the Chinese and the American side of someone patriotic, professional, hardworking and wise, as he could be friendly and charming when dealing with Americans who were friendly and objectives towards China, but tough and uncompromising in protecting China’s interests, results and dignity when it comes to people and forces hostile and biased in the United States.

Qin is the most suitable person to replace Cui, because the new ambassador must be experienced and senior, and also have the ability to work under great pressure; he should be able to defend China’s interests on American soil, L said, adding, “Qin has excellent expression skills, charm and a big heart to handle the most complicated bilateral relations and also most important in the world “.

“Most importantly, Qin has accompanied President Xi on many diplomatic occasions and overseas visits, so he is close to the decision-making level and can see Sino-US relations and China’s foreign affairs from a point of view. view higher and higher, “said L. Times.

Qin was widely known for his harsh diplomatic style and witty comments when he was spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry from 2005 to 2010. His outspokenness portrayed a harsh image of Chinese diplomacy, analysts said.

In February, Qin responded to accusations that China was conducting “wolf warrior diplomacy” at a press conference on the China-CEEC summit, saying that some countries and individuals who unscrupulously smear China without any evidence. are nothing less than “bad wolves”.

Qin said that in the face of attacks on China, Chinese diplomats of course must stand up and say no. “It is unreasonable to slander China while preventing the country from retaliating.”

Prior to his appointment, Qin was responsible for overseeing China’s foreign affairs with Europe. In March, the then Deputy Foreign Minister summoned the head of the EU delegation to China to table a solemn declaration regarding the EU’s unilateral sanctions against China in matters related to Xinjiang and informed him of Chinese countermeasures. In August 2020, Qin summoned the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to China, Vladimir Tomsik, to deliver a harsh representation and a strong protest against the visit to the island of Taiwan by Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil.

Previously, he also dealt with diplomatic issues related to the United States. In December 2019, Qin summoned William Klein, then Minister Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, to have the U.S. House pass a Xinjiang bill.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that the United States is expected to appoint veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns as the United States’ ambassador to China. The post has been vacant for almost 11 months since Terry Branstad left the post in September of last year. Observers said that with the sending of new ambassadors by China and the United States, the two countries plan to take a new step in bilateral relations.