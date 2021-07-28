Turkish parliament speaker calls for “rule of law” in Tunisia





Turkish parliament speaker calls for “constitutional order and rule of law” in Tunisia following the president’s ouster of his prime minister and the closure of the state-led Tunisian parliament Anadolu agency reported Tuesday. Our wish is for the Tunisian people to be governed by their own will, as they deserve, with a government in which constitutional order and the rule of law operate, Mustafa Sentop said during a visit to Azerbaijan. Sentop disagreed with the arguments used by Tunisian President Kais Saied. On Sunday, Saied claimed to have acted in accordance with the Tunisian constitution when he declared a state of emergency, sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and several ministers and closed parliament. Tunisians protested against and in favor of Mechichi, and the Islamist Ennadha party called for dialogue with Saied. Sentop has previously called Saied’s takeover a “coup” and called his actions illegitimate. Other Turkish ministers, including Vice President Fuat Oktay, also criticized the move. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has yet to issue a direct response, but his aide Ibrahim Kalin condemned Saied’s actions as lacking constitutional legitimacy. Tunisian parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi, a member of the Ennadha party, accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being responsible for Saied’s actions and used Turkey as an example of a coup response. Turkey experienced a failed coup in July 2016 aimed at removing Erdogan from power which was widely rejected by ordinary Turks and members of the political opposition. There followed a state of emergency that lasted for two years and a severe crackdown on political opponents throughout Turkish society. Tunisia is widely regarded as the only success story of the 2011 Arab Spring that began within its borders. Before the fall of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, the country was considered one of the most undemocratic regimes in Africa and the Middle East.

