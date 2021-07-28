Plans to honor New York’s elite Trump golf club





The WASHINGTON Winged Foot Golf Club in the northern suburbs of New York is one of the most prestigious country clubs in the United States. Membership is by invitation only, the waiting list is a decade long, and when people come in they would pay. $ 200,000 just for the initiation fee. It was the site of last year’s US Open tournament.

Today, he has become the last battle front in wars against former President Donald Trump, a member of the club for more than 50 years.

Some Winged Foot members who want to honor Trump quietly planned a sophisticated tribute banquet at the club on August 4. . So far, they have not succeeded.

For some members of the club, it is a pride that one of their own has been president. The dinner is hosted by fellow member Ted Virtue, a longtime Trump ally, who is expected to play a prank with Trump and investor Paul Queally beforehand.

But some members are furious that the club is moving forward with plans to honor Trump, according to two sources who requested anonymity.

These members were angry and disgusted by Trump’s role in the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol and his treatment of racial and ethnic minorities, according to a member of the club who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid reprisals from other members. Queally has been criticized several times over the years for making misogynistic, homophobic and anti-minority language.

Members of the anti-Trump club did not take aggressive steps to stop the banquet, but informally asked board members to intervene to no avail. They believe they are speaking on behalf of club employees who fear speaking out would cost them their jobs, the member said.

All of this makes the plan to celebrate Trump a flashpoint.

“Wealthy Republican Trumper members think it’s great to treat the insurgents,” the club member said. “Pathetic!”

A Trump spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment on the banquet and the battle over him.

This is not the first time that Trump’s relationship with the golf world has been a source of controversy, nor is it Winged Foot’s first experience with Trump’s issues.

Republican members of the club were furious when he declined pleas to hang a portrait of Trump in 2017, causing inconvenience it would cause other members.

Winged Foot, which is in Mamaroneck, Westchester County, made “no comment” on the latest dust, said a person who answered the phone at the club and then hung up.

“The club leadership AND the board are praying that this will go unnoticed,” said a club member in a text message. “All fairly discreet, and no club announcements. But the Secret Service will have to close part of the course.”

In January, the PGA of America backed out of its deal to play a championship event at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Course, New Jersey, next year, the second time it canceled a tournament scheduled for a Trump property.

Liz brown kaiser

