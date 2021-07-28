Britannia’s replacement will pay off several times





He said it marked the “start of a journey which I think will cover its costs many times over.” Earlier this month, the government said the flagship would cost $ 150 million. An official “tender” document for the Defense Ministry’s “design phase one”, the first stage of the ship’s construction, said: “The flagship will be contracted under contract at firm price, the total available budget being 150 million. “ However, speaking after Mr Johnson, Ben Wallace, Secretary of Defense, told those in attendance at the event in Greenwich: “Subject to working through tenders, competition and technology, j intend to put the ship into service between 200 and 250 million at a firm price. “ The Telegraph understands that 150 million remains the “target number for the industry” but is “part of a cost range”. The higher figures are supposed to ensure that “there is no overspending”. Mr Johnson said: “We need a way to showcase the best of Britain, the best of our business and our manufacturing and our agriculture and service industries. “With every major trade fair and exhibition in the world, we need a new aquatic forum, a conference center, a marketing suite, a place that the best investors in the world will be eager to visit. , a new flagship for a new kind of trade diplomacy. “ He said the construction of the ship, intended to be at sea to promote UK business by September 2025, would support UK jobs and growth, while using ‘clean, green and digital technologies’, adding:’ We want our new national flagship to be a revival of national shipbuilding in the UK. “ Since 2016, The Telegraph has been campaigning to replace Britannia, which was taken out of service in 1997. Mr Wallace clarified that the tender process would run until the end of October, with the hope of announcing the winners in December and the start of construction at “a UK shipyard as early as next year. “. He said: “I want the grandparents of the future to brag to their grandchildren and one day say, ‘I helped build this ship’, adding: ‘If we do it right it will be monetized over and over again. “ However, Labor Phantom Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds wondered why the cost of the flagship had increased from the original quote. He said: Boris Johnson has lost control of his vanity yacht. It is absolutely astounding that the costs have soared by $ 100 million in one week. “Labor would abandon the government’s latest favorite and invest tax dollars wisely to fight crime and the rise in anti-social behavior under this Conservative government.

