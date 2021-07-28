Democrats find tax Republicans can support

The European Commission has done America a great service. He has developed and I mean developed, 291 pages in total what he calls a carbon frontier adjustment mechanism, or CBAM, designed to level the playing field between European low-emission manufacturers and higher-content imports. President Biden Joe BidenRealClearPolitics reporter says Freedom Caucus shows how much the GOP has changed under Trump Iowa Governor suggests immigrants are partly responsible for increase in COVID-19 cases Biden officials pledge to face the challenges of cybersecurity PLUSThe team decided to go ahead, calling for it to instead label a polluter import fee to be levied on the carbon content of imports.

This is good news for those who blame climate change for recent flooding in China, Europe and Iran, wildfires in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Siberia, and droughts in the West and others. climatic events. It’s also good news for Republicans like Rep. John Curtis of Utah, who hoped their party can go beyond old President Trump Donald Trump reporter RealClearPolitics says the Freedom Caucus shows how much the GOP has changed under Trump Jake Ellzey defeats the Trump-backed candidate in the Texas House second round.s position of hoax on climate change to a position more compatible with the views of independent and younger voters. Last month, 24 Republicans showed up at a meeting called by Curtis to discuss their position on climate change in the 2022 midterm election.

Now that Democrats have opted for a polluter import tax, Republicans need not fear attack for raising product prices and a host of other evils the Liberals have always blamed on taxes on the. carbon. Nor do they need to be so afraid of Conservative voters, for whom the word tax is anathema. Indeed, they can support the movement for several reasons which should be agreeable to their conservative voters.

On the one hand, a border carbon tax or import fees for polluters that I leave to politicians the choice of the lingo will hit adversaries in the Americas, China and Russia harder. Both are exporters of high carbon products. Both have refused to commit to reducing emissions. China, its emissions already twice as much as ours, has only agreed to stabilize emissions one day, then reduce them per unit of its growing GDP, and lately to experiment with the data requirements of an internal carbon credit trading system.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told America that we have neither the moral right nor the power to force China to do otherwise, and he accused these border taxes of protectionism. That’s right, in a way: they help protect the world from what some claim are the consequences of further global warming. And they help protect U.S. industry, which has been forced to compete unevenly with the $ 2-a-day Chinese workforce and high-carbon products from its low-cost, low-cost manufacturing processes. high emission intensity that is heavily dependent on coal. drawn from electricity to give China a competitive advantage in international markets. Xi will have to choose between costly emission reductions linked to Chinese imports, or border taxes that will reduce profit margins or increase prices, thereby reducing the competitiveness of his products in our markets as well as in the EU.

Xi is right that we cannot force China to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. Corn EU and United States combine to account for 40 percent of Chinese exports. Strength may not be necessary.

Russian president Vladimir Poutine Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Biden officials pledge to face cybersecurity challenges Biden says Russia is spreading disinformation ahead of 2022 election Kaseya denies paying hackers for decryption key after ransomware attack MORE joined the Paris Agreement in 2019 and called on his government to cut emissions, but only after taking into account the need to maintain economic growth. Putin estimates that Russia will have to pay $ 3 billion a year in border taxes; KPMG guesses double. This is no small sum for an underdeveloped oil producing country with an economy roughly the size of another oil producing economy, but much more developed, the state of Texas.

Republicans are improving their outlook not only by showing they are doing something for the climate, and something that is bad news for our main opponents. They can also argue to conservative voters that the proceeds of a border carbon tax, extracts companies that are forced to pay to gamble in the US market, reduces our budget deficits and / or taxes on labor and required investments. by President Bidens infrastructure and well-being. expansion projects. It is more than less likely that foreign producers of the products subject to this tax will reduce their margins to remain competitive in the United States as final prices increase significantly. But if they raise prices, Republicans should have studies on hand that show that the regressive characteristics of any carbon tax can be offset in a variety of ways. Difficult, but not impossible, and much better than doing nothing about climate change or pushing for more regulation by a government already inclined to regulation.

In addition, the effects on America will be close to zero. The proposed regulations provide a mechanism by which countries that have taken action to reduce emissions can claim credits against any charges levied on their exports. Thanks to the regulations already in place, US exports have a relatively low carbon footprint. If these credits turn out to be large, the anticipated revenues will decrease, but you cannot have it both ways to avoid any import tax by reducing domestic emissions to earn credits against this tax and avoid tax revenue. . Either one is a plus.

There is a long way between a proposal from the European Commission and its adoption by the 27 states of the European Union. By the time this process is complete, America may well have built a similar tax into its budget. Good for the country and for Republicans looking to move from a hoax to a position more in line with the wishes of the voters they desperately need to attract.

Irwin Stelzer is Principal Investigator at Hudson Institute, and US economic and political correspondent for the Sunday Times in London.