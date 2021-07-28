Pakistani Prime Minister: “The United States really messed it up in Afghanistan” | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani prime minister has said that the accelerated exit of US troops from Afghanistan has left Washington without negotiating power to organize a peace deal between warring Afghans.

I think the United States really messed it up in Afghanistan, Imran Khan said in an interview with PBS NewsHour that aired Tuesday night.

Khan stressed that the United States and NATO allies have around 150,000 troops in Afghanistan and this is the time to seek a political solution rather than trying to end the war militarily. against the Taliban insurgency.

But once they reduced the troops to just 10,000, and then, when they gave an exit date, the Taliban thought they had won. And so, so it was very difficult right now to get them (the Taliban) to compromise, he told the US TV station.

President Joe Biden said earlier this month that we did not go to Afghanistan to build a nation. And it is the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country.

The Taliban have captured large areas across Afghanistan, including key trade routes with neighboring countries, since US-led foreign troops officially began leaving the country in early May.

Afghan Special Forces Humvees are seen destroyed in heavy clashes with the Taliban in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021.

The international military withdrawal is largely complete and all US troops as well as Allied troops will have left Afghanistan by the end of August under Biden’s orders, fearing the Taliban will regain control of the war-torn country. .

Here is the United States for two decades in Afghanistan trying to force a military solution. The reason we’re in this position now is because the military solution has failed, Khan said.

US and Afghan officials have long accused Pakistan of allowing the Taliban to use sanctuaries in the neighboring country to direct attacks inside Afghanistan, Islamabad denies.

The Khan government maintains that it used the influence Islamabad had over the Taliban to bring them to the table in the peace talks with Washington. Negotiations culminated in the February 2020 deal, paving the way for the withdrawal of all US troops from the war in Afghanistan after 20 years.

But subsequent peace talks between the Taliban and the US-backed Afghan government met with little success and largely stalled.

Absolutely, there is nothing more we can do except push them as far as we can for a political settlement. That’s it, Khan told the PBS show when asked if Pakistan should do more to pressure the Taliban to end their violent campaign.

Earlier this month, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani alleged that 10,000 jihadist fighters had recently entered his country from sanctuaries in Pakistan and other areas to join the ranks of the Taliban.

This is absolute nonsense, Khan replied. Why don’t they give us proof of that? When they say that Pakistan has given refuges, sanctuaries to (the) Taliban, where are these refuges? He asked.

Taliban supporters carry Islamic flags after the Taliban said it seized the Afghan border town of Spin Boldaka opposite the town of Chaman, Pakistan on July 14, 2021.

The prime minister went on to explain that insurgents may be hiding among refugee camps in Pakistan which still host three million Afghans, saying the Taliban make up the majority of the refugee population.

(The) Taliban are not in military attire. They are normal civilians. And if there are civilians in these camps, how is Pakistan supposed to hunt them down? What can you call them shrines? He asked.

Khan feared that a protracted civil war would pose security challenges in Pakistan and trigger a new influx of refugees that his country could hardly afford due to its economic challenges.

FILE – Afghan refugee children play in front of tents in the Basti region of Afghanistan, on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, June 19, 2021.

He defended his decision not to allow the United States to establish military bases on Pakistani soil for counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan after all American troops left the neighboring country.

Khan explained that Pakistan’s decision to join the US-led war on terror after the Sept. 11, 2001 strikes on America sparked a backlash from domestic militants, killing 70,000 Pakistanis and inflicting casualties. estimated at 150 billion dollars to the national economy.

Now, if there is a conflict in Afghanistan and there are (US) bases in Pakistan, then we become targets, he said.

We want to be partners in peace, but not in conflict, Khan stressed when asked what kind of relationship Islamabad wants with Washington.

Khans’ interview took place while his national security adviser, Moeed Yusuf, is in Washington for official talks with his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, on how to evolve a traditionally roller-coaster bilateral relationship. The head of the Pakistani spy agency is also reportedly accompanying Yusuf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/south-central-asia/pakistan-pm-us-really-messed-it-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos