Congress calls on Center to hold all-party meeting on Assam-Mizoram border violence

Violent clashes and crossfire between police forces in the two states – Assam and Mizoram – left six Assam police dead and more than 60 injured on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Congress requested the Center to hold a multi-stakeholder meeting in the presence of Narendra Modi to discuss the current situation raised by the disputes along the Assam-Mizoram border.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chairman Ripun Bora on Wednesday sent a letter to Union Home Secretary Amit Shah urging him to hold a meeting multi-party on the Assam-Mizoram border dispute.

The Assam-Mizoram border disputes have reached an unstable stage. Six members of the Assam police force lost their lives and more than 50 were injured in gunfire by Mizo police and the Assam and Mizoram forces are still in the mood for revenge at the border ” , said Ripun Bora in his letter.

“We can fear further collective violence due to the tense situation in both states. If the tension is not immediately removed with a positive political response to issues related to border disputes, the situation in both states could turn from bad to worse. with its negative impact on other northeastern states, added Rajya Sabha MP.

Ripun Bora wrote to Amit Shah after recent clashes along the Assam-Mizoram border killed six Assam police officers and injured more than 60.

READ ALSO | A congressional delegation stopped en route to the Assam-Mizoram border

The congressman also called on Amit Shah to urgently convene a meeting of the chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram, all political parties of the northeastern states and other stakeholders in the presence of the prime minister. Narendra Modi in order to find a permanent solution to the border dispute. .

Meanwhile, the Center held a meeting on Wednesday with senior officials from Assam and Mizoram – chief secretaries and DGP (Director General of Police) following violence along their border.

Chaired by Union Home Minister Ajay Bhalla, the meeting focused on the Assam-Mizoram border dispute and the recent escalation in violence.

On Wednesday, the new Cachar District Police Commissioner Ramandeep Kaur said the situation along the interstate border remained tense.

“Three CRPF companies were deployed along the border as a neutral force. The governments of both states are monitoring the situation closely, ”said Ramandeep Kaur.

(With contributions from Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu)

READ ALSO | Unexpectedly, we are brothers: injured police officers in Assam recall border clash with Mizoram on July 26