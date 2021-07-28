Qin Gang, China’s New Ambassador to the United States, “Willing to Ruffle Feathers”





New Chinese Ambassador to the United States arrived in washington Wednesday Qin Gang, a diplomat whose record of vigorous challenge to Western critics suggests that Beijing is preparing for prolonged tensions with Washington. In his new role, Qin will lead efforts by China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, to reshape China’s relationship with Washington, which has reached its lowest point in decades. Beijing sees the Biden administration as continuing to defy China’s rise, and it has pushed back Washington’s efforts to rally democratic countries to its side. Mr Qin will most likely let Washington know that Mr Xi expects his country to be treated like a great power, reflecting a confidence that stems in part from China’s success in controlling the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese diplomats have shown this bold stance this week in discussions with Under Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, and in March, when they publicly clashed with officials in the Biden administration during a meeting. unusually spiteful opening in Anchorage. In a message on the Chinese embassies websiteMr. Qin said the two countries should treat each other with mutual respect and equality, and pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Unlike most of the Chinese ambassadors in Washington since the 1980s, Mr. Qin has never specialized in relations with the United States, and has never been posted there before. But as the head of the information office from China’s Foreign Ministry and later chief of protocol, Qin appears to have earned Xi’s trust and regularly accompanied him on overseas trips and meetings with foreign leaders. It’s a revealing moment, said Drew thompson, a former Pentagon official responsible for China. Over the past 20 years you have sent a series of American experts to Washington, said Thompson, who now teaches at the National University of Singapore, in an interview. Someone whose career has been more focused on respecting the dignity and equal treatment of senior Chinese leaders will come to the post potentially with a different mindset. During Mr. Xis’ visit to the United States in 2015, Mr. Qin was ready to ruffle the feathers without hesitation when he deemed it necessary, said Ryan hass, a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution who was director for China at the National Security Council during Mr. Xis’ visit. Qin Gang was very attentive to how his leader would be portrayed and the image his public appearances would send, Mr. Hass said. This was particularly the case during President Xis’ state visit to the White House. As Ambassador, Mr. Qin will navigate an increasingly thorny and politically charged relationship. Chinese diplomats have furiously denounced Washington’s sanctions against Mr. Xis’ harsh policies in the far western region of Xinjiang and the city of Hong Kong. But they’re also trying to find common ground on international threats like limiting global warming.

Xi, China’s most influential leader in decades, has sought to position Beijing as an increasingly powerful counterweight to an international order dominated by the United States. In internal comments to Communist Party officials last year, he made an assertive but measured note on the relationship, saying the East is increasing and the West is decreasing, but that America’s resilience should not be underestimated. . While the Biden administration has indicated it will continue to forge alliances around the world to challenge China, Xi has warned that Beijing should not be marginalized in world affairs and is ready to push back Western pressure. Updated July 28, 2021, 6:20 p.m. ET The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us, he said in a speech marking the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1. Great Wall of Steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people. Mr. Qin, 55, seems well suited to promote Mr. Xi’s more muscular international stance. His predecessor as Ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai vigorously defended China’s policy after taking up the post in 2013, corn distanced himself spiteful rhetoric and Covid conspiracy theories from some rising Chinese diplomats. China-U.S. Relations are now at a crucial crossroads, Cui said in a farewell message last month on the website of the Chinese embassies.

Mr. Qin has gentler manners than wolf warriors, as the more combative Chinese diplomats who have recently come forward have been called. But as a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, he gave the early example of China’s increasingly pugnacious response to Western pressure.

After graduating from the Peking University of International Relations, Mr. Qin worked as a press assistant in the United Press Internationals office in Beijing before joining the diplomatic corps of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1992. He took up postings. importance after being appointed the ministry’s spokesperson in 2005, as China faced growing international human rights tensions, as well as Beijing’s tough policies in Tibet and Xinjiang. Mr. Qin was adept at practicing with reporters during press briefings, sometimes answering questions with sardonic mockery. It compared the takeover of the Communist Party from Tibet to Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation from enslaved blacks. It journalists reprimanded do not report based on your delusions. Asked in 2008 about Chinese Democracy, a hard-rock album released by Guns N Roses, Mr. Qin was dismissive. I understand that a lot of people don’t like this kind of music because it is too loud and noisy, he said to the reporter who asked about the album. I guess you’re a mature adult, aren’t you? As a spokesperson, Mr. Qin never sidestepped a question and his demeanor was clear and direct, said. a profile of him published in 2018 by his alma mater in Beijing, when he was promoted to deputy foreign minister. He is not evasive and does not beat around the bush. Mr. Qin rose through the ranks within the Foreign Office’s Western Europe division and then served as senior diplomat in London. In the next stage of his ascent, he led the information operations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, then oversaw the protocol of leaders’ trips abroad and meetings with visiting foreign leaders, he focused on protecting the image of China and Mr. Xi. Mr. Qins’ appointment may reflect that the Chinese system appears to be in a phase of fostering unwavering loyalty to the party rather than diplomatic achievements, said Daniel Russel, a former American diplomat who is now vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute. As Deputy Foreign Minister, Qin has been a staunch supporter of Chinese policy, summoning foreign diplomats to Beijing to express their official dissatisfaction with their government’s statements on Xinjiang and others. contentious issues.

Internationally, some anti-Chinese forces are concocting all kinds of lies to contain China’s development, he said. said last year at a reception organized by the German Embassy in Beijing, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The 1.4 billion Chinese will never accept this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/28/world/asia/china-ambassador-qin-gang.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos