Turkey and India don’t need a reset – Turkish Ambassador





Turkey and India do not need a diplomatic reset as the partners may share opposing views, Turkey’s new ambassador to New Delhi said in an exclusive interview with Indian media outlets.The imprint. Frat Sunel, the Turkish ambassador who took office earlier in July, highlighted the commonalities between Turkey and India as proof that the two can maintain good relations despite serious disagreements. He noted that the two were members of the G-20 bloc of nations, which he said signifies a shared set of “core common values ​​such as democracy, the rule of law and liberal economies.” Turkey views India as a friendly country of enormous importance, due to its location, human resources, dynamic economy and growing critical role on the international stage. We don’t need to reconnect, Sunel told The Print. He insists that Turkey and India do not need a reset and should instead “open up new horizons”. Turkey’s relations with India have remained mired in significant disagreements, particularly over the disputed regions of Jammu and Kashmir. The two regions are the subject of a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan which dates back to the partition of the two countries following the end of British rule in 1947. In August 2019, Indian Prime Minister Nahrenda Modi deleted Article 370 which deprived Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy status. Pakistan, an ally of Turkey, sharply criticized the move and was joined in its condemnation by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He urged Modi to seek dialogue with Pakistan following the ruling rather than seek a “collision“. Since then, Erdogan has spoken out against Indian policies on the issue, prompting rebuttals from New Delhi, which demands that Turkey stay away from Indian internal affairs. Despite this tension, Turkey and India remain in contact on improving economic and trade relations. In April, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avuolu in Tajikistan where they discussed improvements in these areas. Sunel brushed aside past disagreements, saying shared interests should have a higher priority in Turkey-India relations than disagreements. He added that India is Turkey’s largest trading partner in South Asia with nearly $ 9 billion in bilateral trade volumes, eclipsing Turkey’s $ 900 million in trade with Pakistan. To push for further improvements, Sunel expects high-level visits between Turkish and Indian officials “to resume soon. Modi was due to visit Turkey for the last time in August 2019, but he canceled his trip over disagreements related to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ahvalnews.com/kashmir/turkey-and-india-do-not-need-reset-turkish-ambassador The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos