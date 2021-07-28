



Tuesday at noon in front of Mack Trucks, a pro-Trump rap album and Lee Greenwoods God Bless the USA gave way to the resounding national anthem on an iHeartMedia Lehigh Valley radio station.

It came from a vehicle parked alongside a growing crowd of people who wish former President Donald Trump was still in office, and who gathered in the July sunshine to greet President Joe Biden as he was coming in to support American-made products.

They came with a litany of grievances and vitriol for the Democrat elected last November, an election in which protesters in Biden have no faith. Besides the vote count itself, they complained about what they saw as the trampling of their constitutional rights and their children being forced to wear masks at school.

A man with a soccer ball-shaped megaphone berated Biden supporters who gathered in smaller numbers, with fewer signs, and none of the F-word flags preferred by some of Trump’s loyalists.

I am here to support the new administration and I am delighted to have a decent president in office who cares more about the people he serves than himself, said Sharon Fenstermacher, of Breinigsville, who held a small flag of yard that said Stronger Together. She continued: But I believe we have to work together.

Local and Pennsylvania State police have occupied the intersection of Highway 100 and Alburtis Road in Lower Macungie Township outside the Mack-Lehigh Valley Operations Manufacturing Plant where Biden was going to.

The Trump crowd was strong hours before the president landed at Lehigh Valley International Airport and his motorcade, around 12:30 p.m., entered the factory grounds.

A Macungie ambulance arrived to check the leg of a Trump supporter who gave his name only as JK to a reporter. Another man there to greet Biden had brought his dog, who bit JK on the leg as she passed, spilling blood on his white socks and in his work boots. The dog’s owner declined to give his name.

Previously, JK – openly carrying a handgun – had identified himself as a Mack Trucks worker. They left for a two-week summer break, he said, and he pushed his vacation away for a day to be able to attend:

I’m at every Trump rally, he said. He believes the election was fraudulent and that the US Space Force under Trump was able to track every vote, so the proof is there, and any rigged election is illegitimate under a September 2018 executive order signed by Trump.

People need to learn what the resident is doing, JK said why he was there, making sure a reporter heard correctly: Resident Biden, not President Biden.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud and the courts have dismissed numerous lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies in an attempt to overturn the result.

Bethany Varvarelis, from Schnecksville, brought her three children in Trump outfits – Sophia, 9, Michael, 7, and Zoe, 5. She believes the First Amendment right to free speech is under attack, with conservative voices silenced on social media.

I am so afraid of losing our rights to guns. I’m so afraid of losing our freedom of speech, said Lori Neidlinger, of Slatington, who stood next to a black flag emblazoned with two military-style rifles and the words Determined Patriots. It’s the merchandise business that she and her son, Cody Kostro, started in December, and they’re looking to start donating to support veterans in the area.

Afghanistan veteran Robert Collins of Coopersburg was there with his wife, Connie, and their dog, Sgt. Major Cooper. They were sitting next to a spray painted red box truck reading, BIDEN LOST STOP THE STEAL. Hi Joe GTFO. He wondered why Biden would visit Mack Trucks because, while he was an American manufacturer of internationally distributed goods and a major employer in Lehigh Valley, all of their profits went to Sweden, to the parent company. of the Volvo Group.

They also raised concerns over Bidens’ decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada which Connie said has cost 40,000 jobs. Keystone XL chairman Richard Prior in January, immediately following the Biden order, said more than 1,000 jobs, the majority of them unionized, would be cut in the coming weeks, the Associated Press reported.

Meghan Sell, from Macungie, was there with a sign reading Coercion Not Consent over fears of forcing schoolchildren to get coronavirus shots or wear masks at school.

There has to be parental choice, she said, adding about COVID-19: It’s not that I don’t worry, but we have to trust our immune system.

As Bidens’ arrival neared, the pro-Trump crowd grew to over 100, some waving flags in the median until they were chased away by police.

Across Alburtis Street, outside McDonalds, a woman looked a little flustered when a reporter asked her why she was there.

I love Trump, she says.

Do you like Trump? asked her friend next to her.

I love Biden, the woman said, refusing to give her name. I hate Trump.

Fleetwood’s Fred Fritch stood nearby with a small sign reading Biden: No fossil fuel projects. His main concern was hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, for natural gas, a major industry in Pennsylvania.

We need to help him prepare for this, he said.

Harper and Therese Ciesinski, from Lower Macungie, waved flags and a Biden-Harris sign as the presidents approached: were big supporters of the president, she said.

Across Route 100, Coopersburg’s Beverly Rickles with her husband George Retseck marveled at the hold Trump maintains over legions of supporters.

It was legitimate, Rickles said of the election, and it amazes me that people continue to believe this lie.

Then, as state police motorcyclists led the motorcade, forcing the flag-waving protesters back from Route 100, angry boos mingled with cheers as the divergent crowd grew around every corner. the intersection of Alburtis Road.

He passed in a few moments, before the visit of the Bidens plant and the remarks scheduled for 2 p.m.

Marty and Rose Schryver, from Macungie, headed to a nearby mall for lunch.

It was a great experience, she says.

You never see a president, he added.

Especially in your hometown, she said as their attention turned to the protesters.

Up the street, it was embarrassing, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kurt Bresswein can be contacted at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/lehigh-county/2021/07/raucous-trump-crowd-a-call-for-unity-a-dog-bite-the-scene-outside-bidens-mack-trucks-stop-photos.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

