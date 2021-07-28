In 8 ridiculous words, Boris Johnson destroys any hint of credibility in his crime-fighting plan

Support us and go ad-free

On July 27, Boris Johnson unveiled his Crime plan. And it took him only eight words to destroy any credibility of his proposals.

The Prime Minister’s crime plan will make improved arrest and search powersunder Article 60 of the Law on Criminal Justice and Permanent Public Order.

Johnson described the discriminatory power as:

a kind and loving thing to do.

Unsurprisingly, people were quick to point out how detached the PM is from reality:

To stop and search is not nice and to love is discriminatory and very very disproportionate. It is a tool used to target blacks and other ethnic minorities. They are simply using the stop and search as an excuse to impose fines and jail time. https://t.co/Gs8UYLe2wJ Read on … Support us and go ad-free – zainab (@hyukohzee) July 27, 2021

Discriminatory powers

It has long been shown that the powers of arrest and search were disproportionate used against blacks. Blacks are on average ten times more likely than whites to be arrested.

On the very morning that Johnson published his plan, Greater Manchester Police released their racial equality report, which revealed that blacks in Manchester are more likely to be arrested and searched, and more likely to be tasered by police.

Also there are little evidence the stop and search have had a positive effect on crime figures historically. In fact, as some Twitter users have pointed out, the opposite has sometimes been true:

2011, in the aftermath of the riots, this article was published: “Reading riots: ‘humiliating’ stop and search key factor in anger towards police”https://t.co/n03my6apz9 2021, Johnson says to stop and look for ‘something kind and loving’ – Nigel Whitfield (@nigelwUK) July 27, 2021

Making the extended powers permanent therefore drew criticism from many people:

We all know what this will lead to: Blacks are 9 times more likely to be arrested and searched and 6 times more likely to be subjected to force by police than whites in the UK. The stop and search are both ineffective and rooted in racismhttps://t.co/Bn7iNZb7TW – Mike Bankole (@mxkes_) July 27, 2021

Article 60

Section 60 gives police the power to arrest and search people without reasonable suspicion in designated areas if they anticipate serious violence. In 2014, Interior Minister Theresa May published advice to officers on how powers should be used.

But this focus was reversed by Priti Patel, and a pilot Article 60 extension was rolled out to 43 police forces in August 2019.

Patel’s pilot essentially lifted the conditions of the guidelines, meaning that section 60 could be authorized by lower-ranking officers, and amended the wording to indicate whether a serious incident “may” occur rather than “will” occur.

It also allowed section 60 ordinances to be in effect for a longer period. But as the Network for Police Monitoring (Netpol) pointed out, the government did not even publish the results of the pilot:

In an apparent effort to appease cranky police unions, the government’s ‘Crime Plan’ proposes to expand racist and wholly ineffective stop and search powers, despite ministers failing to published pilot study or offered any other supporting evidence.https://t.co/zafhW8zFSY – Netpol (@netpol) July 27, 2021

Trainee lawyer Laura Chapman, meanwhile, described power as a “disproportionate and ineffective police tool”:

Seems like a good time to share again what I wrote about Section 60 in 2019. Spoiler: It’s anything but kind and affectionate Section 60 Stop and Search: A disproportionate and ineffective policing tool https://t.co/IEfKQjhtCl Going through @bindmansllp – Laura Chapman (@ LauraChapman13) July 27, 2021

Entering titles

Johnson’s proposals also seemed to be more about grabbing the headlines than effective politics:

It is a policy motivated by the desire to make favorable headlines. I have nothing to do with fighting crime or keeping people safe. https://t.co/HehSEgUJG2 – Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) July 27, 2021

And as Netpol coordinator Kevin Blowe said The Canary, the plan appears to be more aimed at “appeasing” the police at a time when the government is under fire on the salary of the police:

This is a cynical attempt by the government to appease the police at a time when the Police Federation says it has no faith in Priti Patel on wages. It allows the police to step up their use of already racialized and discriminatory stop and search powers and will make the situation even worse. It is the young blacks who will feel the impact and that the government has thrown under a bus to play politics with the police.

Not only are Johnson’s comments ridiculous, but they are an insult to anyone who has ever experienced the humiliation of being arrested and searched or who has had to deal with the mental health effects of being targeted by police. . It is a racist power that should be abolished, not extended.

Featured image via screenshot

