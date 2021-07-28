With the US withdrawal, countries are scrambling to gain a grip in Afghanistan





Everything is a bit quiet in Kabul. Pakistani national adviser Moeed Yusuf and ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed are visiting Washington even as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in New Delhi. With less than a month before the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and an increased offensive by the Taliban, various stakeholders are sparing no effort to protect their interests.

This is Yusuf’s first visit to America since becoming an NSA.

Pakistan hopes to restore the links pushed by the head of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwaby, moving from a geostrategic to geoeconomic situation. This paradigm shift was articulated during the Islamabad Security Dialogue held earlier this year. Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a 14-member umbrella committee, led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to work out a plan to find ways to formulate a new strategy with the United States. While Yusuf will certainly try to find new ways to bond with America using the trade card, Hameeds’ presence is a clear sign that the agenda will be Kabul.

Yes, the US Secretary of State is in India at the same time as the Pakistani NSA and the head of ISI are in the United States. The only thing that connects the two visits, aside from the timing, is that Afghanistan will be a major goal for both (probably the only goal of the Pakistanis’ visit to Washington), tweeted Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the Wilson Center.

As the deadline draws near, there is a mad race across the region to try to secure a peaceful transfer, despite hopes for a deal appearing to be fading quickly. India increasingly finds itself with very few cards to play in a rapidly changing situation. The Afghan government may be hoping that New Delhi will intervene, but it is fighting for its survival. The proposed visit by Afghan Army Chief Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai has been canceled due to the situation in Afghanistan, and it appears Pakistan is emerging as a key player in the region.

On July 16, a new Quad saw the light of day with America, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Representatives from the United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed in principle to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform focused on improving regional connectivity, according to a statement from the government of the United States. ‘US state. The parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan essential to regional connectivity and agree that regional peace and connectivity are mutually reinforcing. Recognizing the historic opportunity to open flourishing interregional trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate to develop trade, establish transit links and strengthen business-to-business ties. The parties agreed to meet in the coming months to determine the terms of this cooperation by mutual agreement, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to capitalize on this idea of ​​regional connectivity, bringing together Iran, Uzbekistan and India earlier this year to explore the power of trade to bring stability. Even China jumped into the fray. Photos of Taliban leader Mullah Baradar Akhund meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 27 have gone viral. Baradar, who heads the political wing of the Taliban, traveled to China with a nine-member delegation to meet with Wang Yi. “The meetings focused on political, economic and security issues related to the two countries, the current situation in Afghanistan and the peace process,” said a statement issued by the Taliban.

The meeting comes at a time when China has pledged to join Pakistan in driving terrorists out of Afghanistan. Interestingly, the Pakistani foreign minister is also in China for a visit. The coincidence between the visit of the Taliban leaders to China and that of Qureshi, also an overlap, will not be missing in New Delhi. Afghanistan was a top priority for Qureshi’s visit to China.

We will work together to combat terrorism and push all major forces in Afghanistan to draw a clear line against terrorism, firmly combat the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and other terrorist forces, and resolutely prevent Afghanistan. to become a hotbed of terrorism, Wang Yi was quoted as saying saying after the meeting. Taliban leaders at their meeting promised Pakistan that the country has nothing to fear. China has pledged to support intra-Afghan talks and take substantial steps towards political reconciliation and building a broad and inclusive political framework. The Baradar-Wang Yi meeting also gave the Taliban much-needed legitimacy.

With the rapidly evolving situation on the ground, New Delhi will have to find a way to keep its foot in the door of Afghanistan. It is clear from the substance of Blinken’s visit, especially his meeting with the Tibetan government-in-exile, a seal of recognition that America, too, needs India, but China.

