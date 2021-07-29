Glavin: Beijing set to seize climate change agenda and everyone will pay the price

Photo by David Gray / Reuters

After sacking the economies of the world's liberal democracies and destroying what is still strangely known as the rules-based international order, Xi Jinping's police state in Beijing has now made it clear that the People's Republic is determined to seize the global climate change agenda.

If the world responds with Canadian-style accommodations and capitulations, Beijing will persist in its ambitions, even to the point of taking the global climate hostage while the rest of us, including the Chinese people, will suffer the consequences. catastrophic climate change. No more thermal domes, no more apocalyptic floods, no more ruinous ecological collapse. For decades, the mundane way of explaining everything from US foreign policy to environmental degradation has been all about oil, and there has been some truth to that. But it has been 16 years since the Kyoto Protocol entered into force and 12 years since the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was signed in Copenhagen. Six years ago in Paris, the world's major emitters of greenhouse gases pledged a target that would keep global temperatures rising 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, aimed at restructuring economies to reduce net emissions to zero by 2050.

It is no longer a question of oil. It's on coal and it's on China. China has been by far the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases since 2001, when the country exceeded North America's carbon emissions after tripling its own production in the last decade of the 20th century . Japan and Russia's carbon emissions have stagnated since 2001, and although India's greenhouse gas production has doubled in this century, it still only accounts for half of state production. -United. Canada barely registers, at around 1.6% of global carbon emissions, but this relatively insignificant contribution to the climate crisis still places it among the top ten countries in the greenhouse gas competition and does not exempt us in any way. of the responsibility to shoulder our fair share of the international effort to keep the planet cool. But while we were busy beating those horrible Albertans, Beijing laughed at us.

China's phenomenal economic growth since the 1990s has come with enormous environmental costs. Driven primarily by global trade, Chinese workers tend to be too poor to afford the goods they produce. China's rise to superpower status has been fueled by the burning of coal, which is the main cause of climate change. The World Bank estimates that about half of the planet's carbon dioxin emissions come from coal. From the start, Canada has claimed that China is just a brave developing country that deserves a break from its responsibilities on climate change, like Lesotho or Bangladesh. While direct bilateral aid to China was scaled back in 2013, Ottawa continues to fund the China Council for International Environment and Development Cooperation of the 1990s. In 2017, Environment and Climate Change Canada stepped down. pledged $ 8 million over five years to the advice secretariat support office.

Last year, the Canadian Embassy in Beijing contributed nearly $ 1 million to the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives for various government and non-government projects, and Canada is four years away from the government's pledge. Trudeau of $ 256 million to invest $ 40 million per year in the Chinas Asia Infrastructure Development Bank, which helps finance Beijing Belt and Highway projects. AIDB's investments continued each year, through the kidnappings of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and punitive blockades of Canadian agricultural products. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested heavily in China, including $ 2 million in a company associated with the maker of fighter jets and drones, and $ 3 million in a company that makes parts for the navy. Canadian private investment in China nearly doubled last year. According to Cong Peiwu, Chinese ambassador to Canada, direct investment in China climbed 95.9% year-on-year.

As Canadians have done their part to fight climate change, and Ottawa and the provinces have embarked on a mixed maelstrom of cooperation, confrontation and legal battles over the collection of carbon taxes, which remain the most efficient way to price carbon in a national economy, China has bet on coal. Widespread anger in China over its pollution-strangled cities has driven coal-fired power stations away from many urban centers, and Beijing has taken unconvincing steps to decouple its own economy from coal. But during all of this, China has become the world's largest investor in overseas coal projects. Over the past 20 years, Chinese state banks have invested nearly $ 250 billion in overseas energy sectors, with a strong emphasis on coal-fired power generation.

Since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015, Chinese banks have become the top ten lenders for coal financing in the world. The main investors: Bank of China, China CITIC Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. It is a profitable racket, without the risk of the angry Chinese masses choking on coal pollution. The Energy and Clean Air Research Center has found that China's overseas coal projects, in some of the world's poorest countries, produce pollution up to seven times more toxic than national standards allow this. Talks between the United States and China in Tianjin this week came to nothing, but Beijing's positions and demands made one thing very clear. The idea that despite our differences, liberal democracies must somehow achieve a cooperative rapprochement with Beijing is as much an outdated cliché as the idea that everything revolves around oil.

Chinese diplomats harassed the US delegation. Of course, maybe achieve carbon neutrality, ten years after everyone else. In the meantime, shut up about Hong Kong, shut up about the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang, shut up about Tibet, shut up about Beijing's growing reach as a global hegemon of the police state. , cancel all your sanctions, and it doesn't matter Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan. We are going to darken the sky with coal smoke and load the upper stratosphere with greenhouse gases, and there is nothing to discuss other than your submission. This is Beijing's intention. The sooner the world understands Beijing's intentions, the better. Terry glavinis an author and journalist.

