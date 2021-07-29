President Jokowi sympathizes with 4 children in Kukar after parents abandoned due to COVID-19 – Niaga.Asia





KUTAI KARTANEGARA.NIAGA.ASIA – The regent of Kutai Kartanegara Edy Damansyah as well as the commander of Kodim 0906 / Kutai Kartanegara Lt. Col. Inf Charles Alling and Kapolres Kukar AKBP Arwin Amrih Weintama, distributed compensation from President Joko Widodo to the four children of the late Ali Husni and the late Deasy Setiawati, who died of Covid-19, Wednesday (7/28) morning. By teleconference, President Joko Widodo presented compensation to Arga (13) and Ayra (4), at their parents’ home at Jalan Tennis Field Gang Stadium 2 RT 15 No 54, Panji Village in Tenggarong District. My condolences and I pray that Arga and his siblings who were left behind by their parents become successful people, ”President Jokowi said. On this occasion, the President also encouraged the four sons and daughters to continue to be excited to learn. “I advise you to continue to be enthusiastic and to study hard. I hope that this aid can be used for the daily needs,” said the president. In this activity, Regent Edi Damansyah said it was an honor because President Joko Widodo communicated directly with the deceased and the deceased children. “He also transferred the aid directly through Kaltimtara Bank to the account belonging to the first child with a face value of Rs 25 million. In addition, there is also an additional Rp 10 million from the Servant of Allah and bicycle assistance from us, ”Edi said. Arga, who is the second child of the late Ali Husni and the late Deasy Setiawati, expressed his gratitude. “To all the parties who have given attention and assistance to our family,” he said. According to Dandim 0906 Kutai Kartanegara Lieutenant Colonel Inf Charles Alling, this donation is one of the efforts to pay attention and motivation to orphans due to exposure to Covid-19. Source : Kodim 0906 Kutai Kartanegara

