Turkey’s role in Afghanistan – OpEd – Eurasia Review

USA launched airstrikes across Afghanistan as part of an effort to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in their offensives against the Taliban. The provinces of southern Kandahar and northern Kunduz have been at the center of military campaigns. Even as the Taliban are stuck in their quest to take over the country, Turkey has strained its diplomatic nerves. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is go forward with his plans to ensure the security of Kabul International Airport after the withdrawal of US troops. On July 22, 2021, Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of the House of the Afghan People, had a telephone conversation with Mustafa entop, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament. The old one noted: We support all initiatives taken by Turkey to safeguard Kabul airport. We believe that the Turkish armed forces would provide better airport security than other countries.

A convergence of interests

The near-simultaneity of Washington’s attacks against the Taliban and Ankaras, the sustained emphasis on its desire to supervise the Kabul airport, highlights the salient aspects of the emerging American strategy in Afghanistan. Ever since US President Joe Biden announced in late April 2021 that the US Empire would end its longest war by September 11 of the same year, Imperial planners have waded through the geopolitical mud to merge the withdrawal. US troops with a continuing security footprint. , so that the Taliban do not simply overthrow the West-backed government of Ashraf Ghani. In addition, the US defeat in Afghanistan required a readjustment of the outlook for oil from Central Asia and the Caspian Sea. Turkey seems to have solved this enigma by willingly placing itself on the Afghan chessboard as a subcontractor of American ambitions. Another oil supply route has also been found as Turkey enjoys increasing influence in Azerbaijan, a country in the Caspian Sea.

But why was Turkey chosen for the Afghan role? Veteran journalist Saeed Naqvi locates this decision in the global panorama of regional balances. First of all, it will be welcome in Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia. The last two will dream of the extreme Islam of the Taliban mingling with the Akhwan ul Muslimeen (Muslim Brotherhood) of which Erdogan is now a shameless leader. It should be a bulwark against Iran. Second, sending Erdogan to Kabul will ration some of his time away from West Asia where the growing influence of the Muslim Brotherhood worries Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt whose suppression of the Brotherhood cannot last forever. huge morale booster, if Erdogan without other distractions went to full throttle in his avatar of the Muslim Brotherhood. The awakening of the Brothers in Egypt will be of considerable help to Hamas which is another name for the Brothers. It will be a thorn in Israel’s side.

As is evident, a variety of interests converge in the Ankara-Kabul nexus. Moreover, Erdogan’s pivot to Afghanistan may pay political dividends as he claimed the leadership mantle of the Turkish world that stretches from the Black Sea to the steppes of Central Asia. In Naqvi’s words, a Turkish pied-à-terre in the Hindu Kush has the potential to open up prospects across Central Asia, a vast oil-rich bloc of Turkish-speaking peoples. However, this game plan is not entirely free from conflicting equations. The Taliban have blasted Turkey is proposing to protect Kabul International Airport as misguided, a violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity and against our national interest, threatening to treat it as an occupation.

China and Russia

The Taliban are not the only actor having problems with the Turkish military presence. Afghanistan is bounded by China in its northeastern states and Central Asia in its north – which in turn share borders with Russia. Both countries fear that Turkey is seeking to support and instigate transnational jihadist networks known to be located in northern Afghanistan. Turkey’s influential role in its relations with jihadist elements in Syria, facilitating their resettlement in Libya and even exporting part to the Nagorno-Karabakh war has – as MP Bhadrakumar Remarks – has earned the country the notoriety of being a clone of the United States in its genius for manipulating Islamist terrorists as geopolitical tools – with the added virtue of being theoretically a Muslim country. He can be trusted to lead the jihadists of the Hindu Kush to a higher destiny in the times to come.

Russia’s concerns about its historically explosive Muslim regions will intensify as Turkey’s engagement in Central Asia increases. This will call into question Ankara’s relations with Moscow, which is already strained in Libya, Syria, the Caucasus and potentially in the Black Sea and the Balkans. For China, including Turkey in Afghan issues will mean the prospect of more unrest in Xinjiang. Turkey is home to a large Uyghur community in exile. Erdogan, pursuing pan-Islamist neo-Ottoman goals, has been calling for the Uyghur question for some time. When Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Turkey in March 2021, more than 1,000 Uyghur protesters were allowed to gather in Istanbul to protest his diplomatic presence. These ideological intonations suggest that Turkey could lend its support to the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (ETIM) – an ethnic Uyghur extremist group responsible for past terrorist attacks in China and which seeks to transform the Chinese region of Xinjiang into an independent Islamic state.

Thus, China is not only confronted with a few ETIM fighters in Afghanistan, but with a perhaps well-organized force of jihadist armies supported by state and non-state entities with direct territorial access to Xinjiang via Afghanistan. The vice-governor of Afghanistan’s Badakshan province in northern Afghanistan said in a media interview that militant groups invading national forces in the province are largely multi-ethnic, including Tajiks, Chechens , Uyghurs and Uzbeks. In an article for Asian time, Salman Rafi Cheikh Remarks: Although currently allied with the Taliban, the transitional jihadists could switch sides and become a proxy for the Turkish insurgents if they perceive that the Taliban are seeking to abandon them in exchange for diplomatic recognition from China, Russia and Iran and potential reconstruction assistance.

Refugees

From March 2021 to July 2021, the number of Afghan refugees Pink from about 8,000 to 26,000 people, an increase of 229%. The displacement of the refugees ended on the eastern borders of Turkey. In 2020, figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) showed that Afghans were the largest group of migrants to risk the dangerous sea crossing of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece. The international body has estimated the number of Afghan asylum seekers that Turkey receives at 125,104 in a Report 2020. Yet many analysts estimate the number of irregular immigrants of Afghan origin in the country exceeds 500,000. Turkish authorities arrested more than 25,000 irregular immigrants of Afghan origin during the first half of 2021. On July 19, 2021, security forces arrested arrested nearly 1,500 migrants, mostly Afghans, near the country’s southeast border with Iran, as well as 11 people on suspicion of human trafficking.

The moral misery of the refugee problem created by the Afghan cauldron must be corrected. Yet the world-system we live in will not allow a lasting resolution to this brutality. As the West and its allies build strong fortresses to keep the mass of humanity beyond their national borders, the operating mechanisms of imperialism create the conditions for mass displacement. These two processes go hand in hand and are mutually reinforcing. The contemporary power politics surrounding Afghanistan exemplifies imperialist carnivoracity for endless wealth creation. Instead of paying attention to the basic needs of the Afghan people and crafting a politically negotiated settlement to the crisis in Kabul, the world powers and their lackeys have devised an updated form of opportunistic political art that plays with the miserable nature of the neo colonies to strengthen and rebalance imperialist agendas.