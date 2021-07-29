Appearance fight threatens Trump as House committee prepares broad Jan.6 inquiry





Democrats and Republicans on the select committee say they want to get all of the White House communications and conversations with Donald Trump that took place around January 6, but they’re not expected to get much cooperation of the former president, his former white House aides and his allies in Congress who blew up the investigation.

At the same time, they received a significant boost this week when Biden’s Justice Department formally refused to assert executive privilege over January 6-related testimony, telling former DOJ officials in a letter that they were free to provide “unrestricted testimony”. But whether former Trump White House officials could be protected by executive privilege is unclear.

The DOJ decision means the committee could call officials like former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and former Attorney General William Barr, who were at the center of Trump’s efforts to pressure the Justice Department to testify. that he support his false allegations of electoral fraud.

The committee has been in contact with Rosen and other former Justice Department officials, according to a source close to communications.

House Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson wasted no time after Tuesday’s much-publicized opening hearing to signal that his panel would soon begin issuing subpoenas for testimony and documents , as his committee examines telephone tapes and other documents from the Trump administration.

Thompson told CNN on Wednesday that the DOJ’s decision should expedite the committee’s work. “It’s very helpful. It minimizes a lot of potential obstacles that could have been put in the way,” said the Mississippi Democrat.

But the committee may have a harder time getting testimony from Trump and his aides such as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP officials Jim Jordan. from Ohio and Mo Brooks from Alabama. Even if the Biden administration does not intervene, Trump could still try to go to court to prevent the select committee from obtaining documents and testimony from Trump’s White House by attempting to assert privilege, an effort that could delay the investigation.

Officials could also defy congressional subpoenas, as they often did under the Trump administration.

Asked by CNN on Wednesday whether he would testify before the select committee, Brooks said, “I don’t play this game with you.”

Jordan said on Wednesday: “I have nothing to hide” when asked if he would testify, but suggested that if Democrats try to subpoena him Republicans could respond by trying to impeach Democrats like the representatives from California. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell are expected Republicans will get a majority next year.

“If they cross that bridge, they open up a whole new (standard),” Jordan told CNN.

Asked about the possibility of Trump going to court to stop his committee’s subpoenas, Thompson said, “It’s his decision. The committee is committed to getting all the facts and evidence available and we will do all of the above. effort and length we have available for you to get it. “

Committee members said on Wednesday they were ready to try to overcome any obstacles Trump might try to throw at them.

“He’s a very contentious person, so he can do whatever he wants,” said Zoe Lofgren, a member of the California committee, who was part of the House Judiciary Committee’s court battles with the Trump administration.

GOP Representative Liz Cheney downplayed the possibility that the Jan.6 select committee was involved in a legal battle to subpoena Trump and his associates.

“Look, I think we absolutely have to, we have to make sure that we get all the information that matters,” she told CNN. “And I think the speaker was very clear that – and the chair – that we are going to issue subpoenas quickly. That we are going to enforce these subpoenas, and I think we have to make sure that the facts – – that we are following the facts. “

And Representative Pete Aguilar, a member of the committee, said the Justice Department’s decision not to assert executive privilege over former Trump Justice Department employees – like Rosen and Barr – opens the door to a such testimony quickly.

“We will continue to pull this thread and find out what we can. There is already a variety of public information in the indictments in the testimony that has been given to the House and Senate committees, so we will keep combing through and developing a work plan, ”said Aguilar, a Democrat from California.

The Justice Department on Monday informed former officials in a letter they could testify on Jan. 6, “regardless of the potential privilege,” saying “the extraordinary events in this case constitute exceptional circumstances warranting accommodation for the Congress in this matter “.

The letter was written in response to a request from the House Oversight Committees and the Senate Judiciary asking the DOJ to allow certain former officials to testify about their interactions with Trump and other White House officials, and the select committee could ask for similar testimony.

The letter also stated that the Justice Department had consulted with the White House office of counsel and that President Joe Biden had decided that it would not be appropriate to invoke executive privilege for “communications with the former president. Trump and his advisers and staff “linked to January 6, suggesting that the administration could side with the committee when it searches for the White House files. But the letter said the Biden administration’s position was “notwithstanding the advice of former President Trump’s lawyer” on executive privilege, acknowledging that the former president could intervene. Many committee members are no strangers to court battles with Trump over subpoenas. It took the court panel two years of litigation before reaching an agreement with former White House attorney Don McGahn to testify in June. Lofgren said she hoped the DOJ’s decision would speed up the process for the select committee.

“A lot of the claims made by the former president ended up being invalid, but it took a long time to plead. So getting right to the point and saying it’s not valid helps,” she said. declared.

At the select committee’s first hearing, testimony focused on four officers who served on the front lines on January 6. But Thompson and other members of the committee have signaled that they plan to look to what is going on inside Trump’s White House.

Schiff, another member of the committee, said that “the committee is discussing the next steps” and is working to develop the correct sequencing for the investigation.

Thompson said this week he plans to hold another hearing in August when the House is out of session, although he has yet to say what the topic might be or who might testify.

But Thompson told CNN after Tuesday’s hearing that the committee would go straight to issuing subpoenas, skipping the step of voluntarily requesting information, in a bid to speed up the often lengthy process. when other House committees requested information from Trump’s White House. .

“Letters only lengthen time,” Thompson said. “We just want everything to be done.”

