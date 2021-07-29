Boris Johnson denies that reforms to official secrets laws are “interrupting” press

Prime Minister said he did not want journalists prosecuted for doing what is in the public interest amid fears that a review of the Official Secrets Act would reduce investigative reporting .

Fears have been expressed that a consultation with the Home Office on updating the 1989 law could lead to journalists who receive leaked documents being treated the same as spies.

Investigative journalists could be sentenced to prison terms of up to 14 years under planned changes that the industry says could criminalize the press for upsetting current and future governments.

The Sun said that revelations such as the damaging revelations of recent months about Matt Hancocks’ relationship with his assistant, which broke coronavirus social distancing rules and led to his resignation as health secretary, could become things of the past if changes are made.

But in a interview with LBCBoris Johnson said he didn’t think for a minute that the changes, designed to take into account the changing threats in the digital age, could prevent journalists from conducting investigations.

“Whatever this thing”

The former reporter said: We don’t want to have a world in which people are prosecuted for doing what they think is their public duty and in the public interest.

I am full of admiration for the way journalists generally behave.

Whatever this thing is, I don’t think for a minute it’s going to interrupt the normal process.

Johnson said many of journalism’s big revelations, such as Watergate in the United States or the thalidomide scandal over the treatment of pregnant women, came from contaminated sources.

In 1988, Johnson himself was fired by The Times after making a front page quote.

The former editor-in-chief of Spectator told LBC that a treacherous and irresponsible man is another whistleblower as he defends journalists.

He said most behave with great responsibility when it comes to dealing with information that should not be made public.

Comments from the consultation to be taken into account

But, when asked whether the consultation on the Official Secrets Act should be called off, Johnson suggested that consideration of the comments should continue given it is already underway. The consultation ended last Thursday.

The issue was raised with issue number 10 last week by reporters during one of the daily press briefings.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: You have heard the Prime Minister speak before about the vital role the press plays in being allowed to investigate things that are in the public interest.

We are clear that press freedom is an integral part of the democratic process in the UK, which is why care must always be taken to ensure that the right balance is struck between protecting press freedom and the ability of whistleblowers to hold organizations to account.

But as you know, this is a consultation, and as we do with all consultations, we carefully consider all responses before making a decision.

Asked if this leaves the door open to including a public interest defense in the updated law, the spokesperson added: This is a consultation, so it is important that we let it run its course and study the answers closely before continuing. details in due time.

Objections continued to be raised in the press even as the consultation closed.

Proposed public interest defense

Wednesday, the editorial staff of the Financial Times said the proposals “present a threat to current affairs as we know it”.

“Good journalism, and by extension society, relies on leaks that denounce abuse of power. Almost by definition, such disclosures are not permitted… ”

The board criticized the vague wording of the proposals, saying it “fails to distinguish between legitimate news gathering, lumping journalism with espionage, and even said the leaks of publication can sometimes do more damage than an extraordinary leap for a government of which the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is a former journalist ”.

Human rights lawyer Alex Bailin QC written in Home Policy that the government must seize this “golden opportunity” to adopt a public interest defense.

Experts from Matrix Chambers, Mishcon de Reya and Powerscourt submitted a legal defense proposal that Bailin said would require an assessment of the “severity of the misconduct exposed, whether the disclosure was made altruistically or for profit, and whether there was a realistic prospect of more limited disclosure ”.

Bailin said, “The defense strikes a balance, it would not be a carte blanche for whistleblowers, nor encourage information anarchy where nothing can be kept a secret. Instead, an allegation that a disclosure is in the public interest should be assessed, by a judge and jury, against objective criteria and the mode of disclosure should also be carefully considered.

Image: PA