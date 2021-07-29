Big Tech crackdown in China aims to protect Communist Party

This article first appeared in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

China is relentlessly tackling tech giants, ranging from ride-sharing company Didi (DIDI) to internet giant Tencent and Alibaba’s (BABA) subsidiary Ant Financial Group. Along the way, billions of dollars were washed away, as Chinese Equity Pool amid concerns that what were once easy growth opportunities are now high risk bets.

The swift crackdown follows the meteoric growth of the biggest tech companies and Chinese executives who don’t always follow the party line, like Alibaba Jack Ma.

The decision to harness China’s tech giants also comes after the United States passed a law which prohibits foreign companies from trading on US stock exchanges unless they submit to audits. This law, the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, could fuel the Chinese government’s fears that data on its citizens will end up in the hands of its biggest political rival.

Even if [President Xi Jinping] said he aspires to [have] With globally successful companies operating overseas, I think there are real challenges to the security of the regime, explained Jessica Brandt, a member of the Brookings Institution.

And that means the party is probably over for Alibaba, Tencent, Didi, the Meituan shopping platform, and any other tech company that threatens the authority of the Communist Party.

How Chinas Big Tech Became a Disability

The Chinese Communist Party is dedicated to control, whether through state media, the Great Firewall that blocks huge swathes of the Internet, or restrictions on free speech. Big Chinese tech companies have to abide by the same set of rules, but as they have grown in size and wealth, they have created new challenges for government authority.

Chinese companies collect massive amounts of data about their users, even eclipsing the capabilities of their Western cohorts. Didi, for example, collects GPS, route, personal traffic information, facial recognition data, and even audio recordings of passengers in the car.

When you think about … the risks of foreign intelligence, it’s like a lot of sensitive data out there. So I think that’s part of what drives this, Brandt explained.

To ensure that sensitive data does not end up in the hands of foreign officials, China wants its companies to go public on domestic exchanges. China also wants tech giants to avoid foreign influence by being funded domestically.

While foreign investors played a disproportionate role in financing the first generation of Chinese tech companies such as Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent, they now face fierce competition with local funds, state-sponsored incubators. as well as the Chinese Internet giants. to finance China’s burgeoning tech sector, wrote Angela Zhang, a professor at the University of Hong Kong in a new paper published Wednesday.

Inequality Caused by Big Tech is a Problem in China and the United States

In the United States and China, tech giants have been blamed for growing wealth inequality. Tech companies in both countries are offering executives and engineers generous compensation and bonuses, while their contract and odd-job workers earn minimum wage.

Tech giants in both countries have also been accused of exploiting consumers. As China tries to protect the state by regulating big tech, it simultaneously clamps down on anti-competitive practices and price increases.

By leveraging the large amount of data collected from their consumers, Chinese e-commerce platforms are using smart algorithms to discriminate prices and extract more surplus from Chinese consumers, Zhang explains in his article.

This type of predatory pricing can further exacerbate inequalities in China, which is already one of the most unequal countries in the world, according to a 2018 IMF working paper.

I think a big concern is what the growing inequalities in China are going to do for the popularity of the regime, and I think big Chinese tech may be the target of some of these frustrations, Brandt said.

Investors need to know the risks

So what does all this mean for investors eager for their own stake in Chinese companies who are considering the potential for stratospheric growth? According to Chester Spatt, a finance professor at the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, this is all part of the risk of investing in China.

if you are investing in companies located in China. I think I think you understand that you are going to be subject to those kinds of risks. And maybe the significance of those risks has become a little clearer, Spatt told Yahoo Finance.

I think people need to understand that the rule of law is interpreted differently in different parts of the world, but it’s a long-standing theme. This is not a new theme.

