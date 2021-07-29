Imran called the death of Iranian generals the most important thing: Trump





LONDON: Former US President Donald Trump claimed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told him the assassination of senior Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was the most important thing I remember in my life, both reporters say from Washington who wrote a book about Trump’s last few months in the White House. The claim was made in I can Fix It Alone Donald Trumps Catastrophic Last Year, the behind-the-scenes story of last year’s Trumps in power, by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists and commentators Phil Rucker and Carol Leonnig. Trump, according to the authors, made remarks about Imran Khan in Mar-a-Lago, the lavish Florida estate he called his Winter White House, during the lengthy interview.

The assassination of Qasem Soleimani took place on January 3, 2020 when the United States launched a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that targeted and killed Soleimani while he was supposed to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul -Mahdi in Baghdad.

According to Phil Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Trump told them the Soleimanis murder was somehow an incredible thing and he spoke in awe of the feat over a year later when he sat down with us at Mar -a-Lago for an interview for this book.

Trump recalled the conversation he had with Imran Khan during his interview with the authors. Trump said: I was with Khan from Pakistan. A great athlete. Did you know he was the Mickey Mantle of cricket? He was a great athlete, a handsome guy, and I met him.

Trump, according to the authors, claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan told him the following about the murder of Iranian commanders: President, I have been through a lot in my life. I have been a star.

Trump then added: He is a big sports star and very popular in Pakistan. Trump then quoted Imran Khan as saying: When Soleimani was taken out, it was the most important thing I remember in my life.

The authors then add in the book: It was typical of Trump to be an overly dramatic and intrusive swagger. Phil Rucker and Carol Leonnig reveal a dysfunctional and awkward inner workings of presidencies, focused on Trump and the key players around him, doctors, generals, senior advisers and members of the Trump family.

The editors have said that Rucker and Leonnig provide a forensic account of the most devastating year of a presidency unlike any other and how, time and time again, Trump has put personal gain above the good of the country and how Trump aspired to deploy the military on the streets of American cities to crush the protest movement over the murder of George Floyd, all to bolster his image of strength ahead of the election.

