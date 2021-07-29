LGBT Turks take stock after disrupted pride celebrations | Voice of America

ISTANBUL – More than a month after Turkish authorities crushed the pride-themed events in Istanbul, emotions still run high for members of the country’s struggling LGBT community.

“There was a lot of violence. I was beaten, as were most of the people I was arrested with,” Istanbul resident Alaz Yener told VOA. “They used zippers to handcuff us with our hands behind our backs, and refused to cut the zippers for a long time.”

Yener, who is not a binary, was arrested when security forces disrupted an attempted pride parade in Taksim, a central district of Istanbul. Other LGBT-themed gatherings were also disrupted in the city in June, recognized as Pride Month for sexual minorities in many parts of the world.



FILE – Riot police arrest a protester as LGBT rights activists attempt to rally for a pride parade, which has been banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey on June 26 2021.

“The violence, and also the way the police dehumanized and insulted us at every opportunity, trying to exercise as much control as possible over everything we did, it was all very stressful,” Yener said.

Marked as “deviants”

Even before the suppression of Pride events, Turkey’s LGBT community found itself in the spotlight of national politics and at the heart of student activism.

In February, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke contemptuously of sexual minorities, saying in a televised speech that in a moral nation like Turkey, LGBT people do not exist.

Meanwhile, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Twitter called the student activists “LGBT deviants,” prompting the platform to report the post for hateful content.



This screenshot shows a tweet flagged by Twitter for hate speech.

Tensions with the authorities erupted when students vehemently protested Erdogan’s appointment of a political ally as rector of Istanbul’s prestigious Bogazici University, which has a strong LGBT presence. The conflict in Bogazici escalated after a poster depicting the Islamic holy place Kaaba with LGBT flags was displayed on campus as part of the protests.

The appointed rector, Melih Bulu, recently resigned. But the protesting students allege that university officials have unleashed a wave of reprisals against them, ranging from cancellation of scholarships to expulsions.

“The cancellation of scholarships, the detentions, how some students are currently banned from leaving the country and therefore unable to continue their studies, all of this is very dark and upsetting,” said Yener, who frequently visits the university but does not do not study there. .

Conflicting emotions

Recent events leave some LGBT Turks with conflicting emotions, including Nurefsan Bolat, an Ankara resident who is also non-binary.



Steps painted in LGBT-themed colors can be seen on the campus of the Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey. (Salim Fayeq / VOA)

“I am also disheartened and hopeful. It is no surprise that the police attack almost any protest in Turkey. So it affects me less protest by protest,” Bolat said. “I am hopeful that the latest update on the Bogazici protests led to Melih Bulu’s departure. I also have hope when I meet new LGBTI + advocates and defenders in Turkey, and even see no more rainbows left after pride month gives me hope for the future. “

Beyond the headline-grabbing confrontations, Turkey’s sexual minorities face more mundane challenges in everyday life.

“I can mainly say (that) I feel threatened with discrimination in many contexts for my sexual orientation and gender identity,” Bolat said. “For example, whenever I meet a new person or step into a new environment, going out always has consequences. Also, since I have a very religious and conservative family, hiding from them is exhausting and very disappointing.”

Summarizing the experience, Bolat said: “Being a member of the LGBTI + community in Turkey is a continuous fear of stereotypes and threats of discrimination.”

Legal protections absent

Legal experts say Turkey’s statutes are not hostile to LGBT people.

“There are hardly any legal regulations that prohibit homosexuality or define it as a crime,” a lawyer who requested anonymity told VOA while noting that the crackdown and violence against sexual minorities continues tirelessly.

“With the combination of state targeting of homosexuals at the highest level of government, crimes of violence and murder against homosexuals, which are not adequately investigated and prosecuted, … the systematic ban on marches and events and restriction of freedom of expression, homosexuals in Turkey cannot live freely with an open identity, ”the lawyer explained.

While a growing number of countries have enacted laws to protect sexual minorities and safeguard their rights, Turkey has not followed suit.

“The provision of certain rights such as legal recognition, marriage, inheritance, adoption and social security payments for same-sex couples does not exist,” the lawyer said. “For this reason, we can say that although homosexuality is not technically illegal in Turkey, it is in fact prohibited by state practice.”

Despite the disruption of this year’s pride celebrations, many LGBT Turks are expressing their courage and determination as they look to the future.

“The LGBT rights movement in Turkey has been around for several decades and has survived and made progress in a variety of social and political climates,” Yener said. “I believe we will continue to survive and fight for justice and liberation, and it will get better.”