Escalating property restrictions signals Xi’s new priority, Property News & Top Stories

BEIJING After a years-long campaign to tame house prices, China is stepping up to break a stubborn earnings cycle that has made housing increasingly unaffordable.

In recent days, China has raised mortgage rates in a major city, pledged to accelerate the development of government-subsidized rental housing, and decided to step up control over everything from developer funding to property prices. newly listed homes to securities transfers.

Echoing the famous words of Chinese President Xi Jinping that “housing is for living, not for speculating,” Vice Premier Han Zheng added that the sector should not be used as a short-term tool to boost housing. ‘economy.

The increased focus on real estate – an industry that was already under scrutiny – reflects broader crackdowns on businesses like education that are seen as deepening social inequalities.

As the Chinese economy slows and President Xi tries to raise the country’s birth rate, policies underscore the Communist Party’s growing resolve to respond to growing discontent with accumulated wealth and narrowing avenues for progress.

“The Chinese real estate industry has been one of the biggest sources of discontent and the government is determined to control prices in order to avoid social unrest,” said Beijing-based Liao Ming, founding partner of Prospect Avenue Capital. “The measures echo political restrictions on education in that they seek to alleviate public anxiety over inequalities.”

While China has spent years trying to cool house prices, analysts say this round of crackdowns will be different. A clear signal came in Vice Premier Han’s comments about abandoning the use of real estate to stimulate the economy in the short term.

“In the past, Beijing has consistently used the real estate sector to stabilize overall growth,” Nomura analysts wrote in a research note, adding that they expected Beijing to change its strategy manual.

Policymakers will not lift restrictions on ownership this time around in part due to concerns over a systemic financial crisis, analysts wrote.

Another signal has come from the unusually large number of government entities that have recently pledged to step up measures on everything from project development and home sales to rental and property management services.

Eight political bodies said in a joint statement that they would step up penalties for misconduct.

In the crosshairs are developers who fail to repay debts, delay deliveries of pre-sold homes, or raise negative news or concerns in the market.

The careers of local bureaucrats are at stake. Officials in cities that lack sufficient regulations and experience rapid price spikes will be held accountable, Zhang Qiguang, head of the Ministry of Housing and Urban and Rural Development, said on July 22. .

Xinhua state media comments on Monday urged governments across the country to keep house prices reasonable and make it an urgent task.

“New residents and young people cannot afford to buy or rent good homes,” the editorial said.

“These problems are particularly acute in cities with an influx of population and metropolises.”

Investors responded by selling real estate stocks, with the recent stream of news putting pressure on developers who were already in a hurry to deleverage and meet China’s “three red lines” on debt measures.

Shares of China Evergrande group were little changed yesterday, after falling more than 40% in just under two weeks.

A Bloomberg Intelligence index of 33 major Chinese developers primarily traded in Hong Kong fell for the fourth day in a row.

China Chengxin International Credit Rating revised its outlook for the country’s real estate sector from stable to negative on Monday, citing concerns over policy tightening and weakening investor confidence.

“Owning a property is one of the main drivers of income inequality in China, so the crackdown will come and be severe,” said Dr Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific based in Hong Kong at Natixis.

The cost of mortgages will rise, especially for those with multiple homes, as will property taxes, she said.

Policies are here to stay, wrote social media commentator Ren Yi, also known as Chairman Rabbit, in an online comment.

“The nation’s leaders see this issue from a broader perspective. Property is not just an economic tool, it is at the root of all social, economic and political problems and must be addressed,” he said. he declared.

The Chinese government must maintain a delicate balance.

The real estate sector makes up 13 percent of the economy, down from just 5 percent in 1995, according to former hedge fund manager Marc Rubinstein.

Policy errors could have unintended consequences for the banking system. Chinese banks had more than 50 trillion yuan (S $ 10.5 trillion) in loans outstanding to the real estate sector, more than any other industry and accounting for about 28% of the country’s total loans.

BLOOMBERG