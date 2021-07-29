Politics
Breaking News: Bombay HC to Hear Raj Kundra’s Bail Request in Pornography Case Today
JUL 29, 2021 6:50 a.m. IS
US, Russia Hold “Substantial” Arms Talks Amid Tensions
The United States and Russia have held “substantive and professional” talks on arms control and other strategic issues, the State Department said in a statement.
JUL 29, 2021 6:30 am IS
Maharashtra floods: an American NGO will deploy medical teams in the state
U.S. nonprofit to deploy medical teams to treat survivors in Maharashtra after heavy monsoon rains hit the area, causing devastating landslides and flooding that killed more than 200 people and displaced thousands others.
JUL 29, 2021 5:59 AM EST
Juhi Chawla Calls for Amendment to Delhi HC Ordinance on 5G Advocacy, Heard Today
The Delhi High Court will hear the plea of actor Juhi Chawla on Thursday seeking an amendment in his previous ordinance on his plea against the implementation of the 5G network in the country. The court dismissed his lawsuit last month and imposed costs on him. 20 lakh.
JUL 29, 2021 05:37 AM IS
Bombay HC to Hear Raj Kundra’s Bail Request in Porn Case Today
The Bombay District Court will resume its hearing on Thursday on the petition filed by actor Shilpa Shettys husband Raj Kundra, challenging his custody and asking for bail.
JUL 29, 2021 5:07 AM EST
PM Modi will address the nation after one year of national education policy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation after a year of National Education Policy (NEP).
