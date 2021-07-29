PM Modi will launch educational initiatives today to mark one year of NEP





PM Narendra Modi will launch several initiatives today New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch several initiatives in the education sector to mark the first anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020. The initiatives include the Academic Credit Bank which will offer multiple entry and exit options for higher education students, first year engineering programs in regional languages ​​and guidelines for the internationalization of higher education. PM Modi will address education and skills development policy makers, students and teachers across the country today in virtual mode to mark the completion of a year of reforms under of NEP 2020. PM Modi will also launch programs including Vidya Pravesh, a three-month game-based school readiness module for grade 1 students, Indian Sign Language as a high school subject, and NISHTHA 2.0, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. , an integrated teacher training program designed by NCERT, SAFAL (structured assessment to analyze learning levels), a competency-based assessment framework for grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools and a dedicated website to artificial intelligence. The event, according to reports, will see the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF). These initiatives will mark an important step towards achieving the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more dynamic and accessible “. NEP 2020 is the guiding philosophy to change the learning landscape, make education holistic and build a solid foundation for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the PMO statement said, adding that it was the first education policy. of the 21st century and that it replaces the 34-year-old. National Education Policy (NPE), 1986.

