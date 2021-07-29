Taliban must end their brothers’ land use – world peace organization

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that the Taliban must end their brothers’ occupation of land and show the world that peace reigns in Afghanistan now. According to the BBC, since the United States began withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban have made strides across the country, capturing what is believed to be about half of the entire territory. Thousands of people have been displaced as they tried to reclaim towns controlled by the pro-Western Afghan government. This includes the town of Kunduz, where around 5,000 Afghan families have been forced to flee, as reported by France24.

A week before President Erdogan accused the Taliban of occupation, they made similar statements against Turkey. After the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) complete their complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, Turkey plans to keep hundreds of non-combatant troops there to manage the Kabul airport. According to Asian News International (ANI), control of Kabul the airport can be crucial in maintaining safety and security. It is located in the capital of Afghanistan and strategically close to the Afghan Presidential Palace, as well as numerous diplomatic missions in Kabul. In the event of an emergency or problems with the Taliban, Turkish troops could easily evacuate diplomats from the country.

In response, the Taliban issued a statement condemning Turkey’s reprehensible move. The group went on to say that they consider the stay of foreign forces in our homeland by any country under any pretext as an occupation. The Taliban also warned of the consequences for Turkey’s proposal, saying [I]If the Turkish officials do not review their decision and continue the occupation of our country, the Islamic Emirate will take a stand against them.

According to a Reuters report, President Erdogan was asked about the Taliban’s statements at the same press conference, but dismissed those concerns. He observed that in their statement, “there is no phrase We don’t want Turkey.

President Erdogans calls on the Taliban to end the occupation in Afghanistan reflects Turkey’s strict stance of intolerance of their actions. While concrete change on the part of the Taliban is unlikely to result from this call to action, the message is important from President Erdogan. International condemnation exerts a form of pressure on the Taliban by drawing attention to their misdeeds.

Additionally, given that the Taliban follow a strict fundamentalist view of Sunni Islam and that Turkey is a Sunni Muslim majority country, they can be a better mediator in the conflict in Afghanistan. The actions and statements of the Turkish government might be better received by the Taliban than if they came from the United States or another Western country, for example. President Erdogan attempted to communicate with the Taliban at this level by first expressing strong disapproval for their actions and the growing unrest and violence in Afghanistan. Then he said that the approach of the Taliban right now is not the way a Muslim behaves towards another Muslim.

Despite all this, Turkey’s message is not being handled by the Taliban in a way conducive to peace. While they are already furious at Turkey’s plans to keep troops in Afghanistan, President Erdogan’s announcement to “end the occupation” in Afghanistan has further angered them. The threatening “consequences” of the Taliban for Turkey’s actions and the subsequent rejection of these threats by President Erdogan create a worrying and uncertain future in the conflict in Afghanistan.

At this point, it is not clear how far we are on our way to peace. Whether the Taliban will fight back against Turkey’s comments, reduce the intensity of their attacks in Afghanistan, or stay put is a question that will go unanswered for some time. As the United States and NATO withdraw from Afghanistan, the world may gradually have a better idea of ​​what the situation in the country will look like with the Taliban. Turkey’s role in meditating in Afghanistan could be crucial in bringing peace to the country or making the situation worse. Nonetheless, the conflict must be resolved through productive negotiations and diplomatic talks rather than bloodshed and endangering human lives.