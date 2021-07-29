Another Musharraf man joins Imran’s cabinet – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Less than a month after joining Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim secured a post in the federal cabinet when Prime Minister Imran Khan took it. appointed his special assistant for Sindh affairs on Wednesday.

Mr. Rahim was appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) under the 1973 operating rules, as such a provision does not exist in the Constitution.

The notification of his appointment issued by the Cabinet Division indicates that the appointment will be on an honorary basis.

The 64-year-old politician from one of the country’s most backward regions, Tharparkar, had previously joined the PTI in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 1.

The Prime Minister instructed me to organize the party [in Sindh]Mr. Rahim said after meeting with Mr. Khan. He then said that people will hear a lot of good news from Sindh in the coming days.

Mr. Rahim is a medical doctor and previously served as Chief Minister of Sindh while representing the then kings party, the Muslim League of Pakistan-Q (PML-Q), from 2004 to 2007, when the former retired army chief General Pervez Musharraf ruled the country. . He later formed his own political party, the League of Muslim Peoples, but merged it into the PML-N in 2013 after meeting Shehbaz Sharif. However, before the 2018 general election, he became a member of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), an alliance of anti-PPP parties in the province.

The Tharparkar politician was inducted into the cabinet amid reports of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plans to hold public meetings in Sindh next month.

With the appointment of Mr. Rahim, the size of the federal cabinet has increased to 53. At present, the cabinet comprises 28 federal ministers, four ministers of state, four advisers and 17 SAPMs. Of the 53 members of the federal cabinet, 22 members, including Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, are unelected people. This may be the first time in the country’s history that nearly 42 percent of cabinet members are unelected people.

On top of that, Mr. Rahim is one of 17 people in the current cabinet who were previously associated with former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

Speaking at his last press conference in Dubai in February 2019, General Musharraf said half of Imran Khan’s cabinet ministers were his people.

The former military leader also said his party would continue to support the PTI government which he said had become the country’s third largest political force.

Posted in Dawn, July 29, 2021

