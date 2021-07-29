PM Modi contacts community leaders to tackle vaccine hesitancy





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with leaders representing religious and social organizations, discussed the Covid situation and urged them to work with the government to tackle vaccine reluctance. The Prime Minister also called on the leaders to be part of the celebration of 75 years of independence and affirmed that we should work to unite the full length and breadth of the nation through a Bharat Jodo Aandolan (Unite India Movement) , and show the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Modi said the deliberation, held via video conference, was another example of society and government working together for the good of the country. He appreciated the work done by these organizations to address the challenges posed by COVID-19, according to a statement from the PMO. According to the statement, Modi said during the interaction that helping people during the pandemic went beyond considerations of caste or religion and was a shining example of Ek Bharat-Eknishtha Prayas. Modi asked them to work with the government, especially in areas where there is a strong reluctance to immunize. This will go a long way in helping health workers reach out to every citizen, he noted. The interaction was attended by engineer Salim, the moderator, Kendriya Dharmik Jan Morcha and the vice president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind; Maha Rishi Peethadheeshwar Goswami Sushil Maharaj, National President, Bharatiya Sarv Dharam Sansad, Uttar Pradesh; Swami Omkaranand Saraswati, Peethadheeshwar, Omkar Dhaam, New Delhi; Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh, Chief Granthi, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, New Delhi; Dr MD Thomas, Founding Director, Institute of Harmony & Peace Studies, New Delhi; and Swami Veer Singh Hitkari, President of All India Ravidasiya Dharam Sangathan. Swami Sampat Kumar, Galta Peeth, Jaipur; Acharya Vivek Muni, President, International Mahavir Jain Mission, New Delhi; Dr AK Merchant, National Administrator and Secretary, Lotus Temple and Indian Baha’i Community, New Delhi; Swami Shantatmanand, President, Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi; and Sister BK Asha, Om Shanti Retreat Center, Haryana, also participated in the interaction.

