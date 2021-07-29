Turkey lights first flare at Sakarya field in Black Sea





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that with Black Sea gas, Turkey “will significantly reduce its dependence on foreign sources”. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez (center) stands on the deck of the Fatih drilling vessel as he attends the Sakarya gas field flaring ceremony in Zonguldak. (AA)

Turkey lit the first flare in the Sakarya gas field located in the Black Sea. “Today, for the first time, we will burn the Black Sea gas that we have discovered and started extracting hundreds of meters underground,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a virtual ceremony to mark the occasion Wednesday. “With the introduction of Black Sea gas in the near future, we will significantly reduce our dependence on foreign sources,” Erdogan said. Turkey’s wells drilled for natural gas in the Black Sea aren’t the first, and of course, they won’t be the last, he added. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends gas burning ceremony at Sakarya field, attended by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez from Fatih drill ship, by video conference in Ankara (AA)

“Previously, we carried out drilling with international companies via leasing. Now, unlike the previous ones, we also carry out this work with our own vessels and our own human resources,” he continued. READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey finds an additional 135 billion m3 of natural gas in the Black Sea Turkey has also ended its foreign dependence with the technical skill it has acquired in drilling, he said. Turkey’s largest gas discovery, totaling 405 billion cubic meters (bcm), was discovered last year by the country’s drill ship Fatih in the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez (2nd from left) stands on the deck of the Fatih drilling vessel as he attends the Sakarya gas field flaring ceremony in Zonguldak (AA)

Last month, Turkey announced a second discovery of 135 bcm in the Amasra-1 well in the northern Sakarya gas field, bringing the cumulative total of gas discoveries to 540 bcm. Last year, the country’s gas consumption amounted to 48.2 billion cubic meters, up about 6.5 percent from the previous year. Turkey imported 48 billion cubic meters of its gas consumption, while domestic production reached 441 million cubic meters in 2020. The first production of the Sakarya field is scheduled to start by 2023. Source: AA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/turkey/turkey-lights-first-gas-flare-at-sakarya-field-in-black-sea-48755 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos