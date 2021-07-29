Politics
China-ASEAN cooperation deepens_Chinadaily.com.cn
Both sides respect each other, strive to resolve their differences through dialogue
China, under President Xi Jinping’s leadership, has developed a long-term perspective and enduring sincerity to help keep afloat and flourishing its 30-year collaboration with the 10-member Association of Nations of Southeast Asia, according to officials, scholars and leaders.
Many observers have described the 10 + 1 partnership as vibrant and enriched, as China and ASEAN embark on a series of events to mark the 30th anniversary of their dialogue relationship, which spans a total population of over of 2 billion inhabitants.
ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
The beginning of the China-ASEAN dialogue relationship dates back to July 1991, when senior Beijing diplomats were invited to the opening ceremony of the 24th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.
Over the past three decades, they have joined forces to defeat two major global economic crises, and their total annual trade volume has grown more than 80-fold, from less than $ 8 billion in 1991 to $ 684.6 billion. dollars last year.
Chinese policymakers have always respected and approved of ASEAN’s central role in regional cooperation in East Asia.
The 10-member bloc has received remarkable attention in recent years when Beijing deliberated on its plans for cooperation with the outside world, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, analysts said.
Indonesia, a densely populated ASEAN member, witnessed Xi’s unveiling of Beijing’s vision to co-build the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road during a speech to the country’s parliament in November 2013 .
The vision, along with the Silk Road Economic Belt, was the starting point for the introduction of the BRI.
Also in the speech, Xi called on ASEAN countries to build a closer China-ASEAN community of destiny.
Last year, ASEAN became China’s largest trading partner amid headwinds in the global economy triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout Xi’s interactions with leaders of ASEAN member states in recent years, the word “cooperation” has dominated the agenda.
He often stressed the need to advance regional cooperation, promote solidarity, build trust, address common challenges and properly resolve disputes, and he proposed a series of initiatives to broaden the scope of collaboration in bilateral as well as China-ASEAN contexts.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in November, Xi said the two sides benefit from increased connectivity, deeper economic integration, strong trade links and closer people-to-people exchanges.
Yang Baoyun, a professor specializing in ASEAN studies at Thammasat University of Thailand, said Xi’s series of speeches and remarks on establishing ties with ASEAN “demonstrate the enduring sincerity and strategy clear-sightedness of China to improve its friendly cooperation with ASEAN ”.
The areas of China-ASEAN collaboration have expanded to cover politics, security, economy and culture, said Yang, who is also a professor at the School of International Studies at Peking University.
“In the process of cooperation, the two sides respect each other, gradually deepen mutual trust and strive to resolve differences and problems through dialogue,” Yang said.
Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, who this year holds the rotating ASEAN presidency, recently endorsed the successful results of 30 years of ASEAN-China collaboration. He said ASEAN-China ties were among the bloc’s most strategic and comprehensive partnerships, adding that he was convinced that the partnership would create a better future for the people of all countries involved.
ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi said, “Not only is the China-ASEAN strategic partnership beneficial for both sides, but it also has a significant impact on the situation in our region and beyond.
China’s support for ASEAN “is a concrete manifestation of China’s support for regionalism and multilateralism,” he said Wednesday via video link at an international symposium, organized by the China Institute of China. international studies in Beijing, to mark the 30th anniversary of the dialogue partnership.
Aaron Jed Rabena, researcher at the Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation, a Philippine think tank, told the symposium that the Belt and Road initiative is an “evolutionary diet.” He added that he saw the BRI as a framework for measuring joint China-ASEAN achievements.
