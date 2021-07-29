Thousands protest against power failure in Makran – Pakistan





GWADAR: Thousands of people took to the streets of Turbat, the headquarters of Makran’s division, on Wednesday to protest the frequent and prolonged power cuts in the three districts of Kech, Gwadar and Panjgur.

Participants, carrying placards and banners bearing their demands, marched through various streets and chanted slogans against the government and Qesco officials.

The three districts face 16 to 18 hours of suspended electricity daily in temperatures between 51 and 52 degrees Celsius.

PM urged to resolve issue affecting three districts

Residents of the Absar region also staged rallies. Protesters staged a sit-in outside the offices of Makran Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Qesco. They called for an immediate end to the power supply problem.

In a related development, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the issue of power supply to Makran division.

In a letter to Mr. Khan, the chief minister asked him to raise with Iranian authorities the issue of the suspension of the power supply to Makran for a month and to develop a mechanism to connect the division to the grid. national.

Mr Alyani said Kech, Gwadar and Panjgur districts had a population of over 1.4 million and that the Quetta Electricity Supply Company supplied 100 MW to the Makran division from Iran via a line. 132 kV transmission.

He said the electricity supply was sufficient for the connected areas, but now the electricity in Kech, Gwadar and Panjgur districts was 6% on an annual basis. Demand for electricity is increasing and a supply of 150 MW is needed to meet the needs of the division, he said.

The chief minister said that for unknown reasons Iran’s electricity supply had been suspended for several days and only 10 MW of electricity was supplied daily.

Mr Alyani said Defense Production Minister Zubaida Jalal also raised the issue in the federal cabinet. He urged residents to cooperate with the administration as the electricity was imported from another country.

Posted in Dawn, July 29, 2021

