Boris Johnson’s fake sausage war – POLITICO
Paul Taylor, Contributing Editor of POLITICS, writes the column Europe At Large.
PARIS Some things never change. Even after leaving the European Union and opting for a minimal free trade agreement rather than a closer partnership with its continental cousins, Britain is once again embarking on a bogus war with Brussels.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched an offensive to undo the trade arrangements with Northern Ireland he agreed less than two years ago. Tally-ho, it’s time for the sausage war! If you don’t give in to our perfectly reasonable and sane requests to destroy part of our agreement, well, just suspend the rules.
As infuriating as Johnson’s move may be, when it comes to Europe and the UK, it’s actually to be expected. London never came to an agreement with Brussels which it did not seek to renegotiate, often when the ink was barely dry.
The latest dispute, just six months after the UK left the EU’s single market and customs union, apparently concerns the procedures for inspecting goods shipped from Britain to Northern Ireland, including processed meats such as sausages and ground meat. In reality, everything revolves around British politics.
The last thing the UK PM wants to be accused of is breaking the union by agreeing to Northern Ireland remaining in the EU’s single market after the rest of the country has left.
A glorious battle with Brussels is the fastest way for Johnson to quell the anger of hard-line Ulster trade unionists, appease Brexit fundamentalists in his Conservative party and fuel the thirst for the right-wing English media for the headlines denigrating Europe.
Indeed, old-fashioned Euroclash vouchers have long served as useful distractions across national divisions for conservative prime ministers. Ever since Margaret Thatcher first threw her purse to demand my money from the EU budget, every Conservative leader has had their own little war with Europe.
John Major fought the EU over currency union and Mad Cow Disease to appease Eurosceptics who repeatedly attack his government. David Cameron withdrew the conservatives from the center-right European People’s Party and demanded a renegotiation of Britain’s membership conditions. Johnson has already renegotiated the withdrawal agreement made by his predecessor, Theresa May, but stuck in parliament. This current fight is an attempt to deny part of his own eventual agreement.
And it’s not just the Conservatives. Renegotiation is a bipartisan British trait. Harold Wilson organized the first such heist to overcome divisions within his Labor Party in 1974, a year after the UK joined what was then known as the Common Market. He negotiated the right to import more cheap lamb and butter from the former British colonies, declared victory and won a referendum on staying in the European Economic Community.
In the current feud, Johnson, who rose to prominence as an anti-Brussels journalist, did not even attempt to implement the border control system he negotiated and declared, at the time, to be be a good deal for Ulster. After falsely claiming it wouldn’t mean additional paperwork for Northern Ireland exporters or British traders sending goods to the province, he faced a backlash from Protestant politicians in Ulster and violent backlash loyalist street protests when the first checkpoints appeared.
In response, London unilaterally froze the introduction of port controls and demanded more time and flexibility. He also outright rejected the easiest way to avoid most of these controls: committing to the EU phytosanitary and food safety regulations that the UK has observed for 45 years. To hell with the practical aspects! Such a move would undermine the absolute sovereignty that the most purist Tory Brexiteers insist must prevail, and could hamper a trade deal with a country demanding lower standards.
Instead, the PM declared his own deal unsustainable and called on the EU to scrap the border deals they had agreed to and trust UK traders to follow the rules without on-site verification and oversight. the hated European Court of Justice.
No wonder there is widespread exasperation among EU member countries. Is it too much to expect the UK to maintain what it has negotiated, signed and ratified? EU spokesperson in Germany blasted on Twitter. Unfortunately, the answer has been yes for a long time, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.
It is just too tempting for Johnson to try to escape responsibility for his own political choices, to blame Europe for allegedly trying to separate Northern Ireland from the UK and to start another feud with Brussels. By throwing his chauvinist supporters into the press, he is also diverting attention from public doubts about his decision to lift nearly all public health restrictions, even as a new wave of COVID-19 Delta variants lashes through. England.
Johnson used similar rattling tactics on the eve of the May local election, briefly sending two British gunboats to confront French fishermen protesting off Jersey against post-Brexit access to Channel Islands fishing waters.
Choosing another fight with Europe now allows Johnson to signal Ulster unionists that he is fighting in their corner, just as the start of the politically charged marching season in mid-July threatens another wave of violence , endangering the fragile peace of Good Friday. deal that ended 30 years of bloodshed in Northern Ireland.
He covers the Tory Party’s loopholes by appeasing ultra-Brexiteer MPs, who also happen to be among the most vocal campaigners against public health restrictions. And it creates a dilemma for Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer, who has attempted to heal his own party’s deep divisions over Brexit by stepping away from the problem and focusing instead on governments’ handling of COVID. and social policy.
Johnson doesn’t even have to win the sausage war. Just going on and increasing the heat every now and then when he’s in a tough situation nationally will do just fine, thank you. The question might be bogus, but the battle is a free political lunch for the Prime Minister unless, of course, Uncle Sam makes him pay a price for this game.
As long as his populist soul mate Donald Trump was in the White House, Johnson could afford to play fast and freely with Brussels, tear up deals and defy international law. But President Joe Biden, who prides himself on his Irish heritage, has made it clear that cooperation with the EU on Northern Ireland is a condition for harmonious relations between Washington and London.
Anger in Berlin, Brussels and Paris, and even the threat of retaliatory trade sanctions from the EU, are unlikely to reverse Johnson’s cynical maneuver. But the risk of a serious quarrel with the Biden administration could cause him to change course. Now is the time for the US president to show that he is, unlike Johnson, a man of his word.
