The driver claims to bring oxygen to sick people banned by the police, Jokowi is directly stung







A viral driver claims to bring oxygen to sick people barred from passage by the police. Instagram/@fact.indo © 2021 Merdeka.com Merdeka.com – Passing around a short video, a driver admitted he was delivering oxygen to the sick. Right at the crossroads, he was confronted by officers. Apparently the driver was not allowed to pass. Suddenly, the video went viral on social networks. In fact, the public is busy complaining to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to a number of other public figures. Check out the full review below. The driver claims to bring oxygen A driver appears to be driving at an intersection. In front of him there were a number of police, Dishub at Satpol PP full wearing green vests are in service. The camera installed in the car also recorded the seconds he asked the officer for permission to pass. He admitted he was carrying oxygen. “Oxygen, sir, oxygen,” said the driver, quoted from Instagram account @ fact.indo. Request permission from the police commander The vehicle in which he was traveling had to stop. Another officer asked another question. “Bring what? The officer asked. “Oxygen,” he said simply. “Why?” he asked again. “Sick people,” he replied. Learning that the driver was carrying oxygen, one of the policemen dressed in the Dishub robe went to look and briefly contacted a policeman. After getting the instructions, the officer then returned. The police are said to have always strictly prohibited the driver from entering the gate. Instagram/@fakta.indo © 2021 Merdeka.com Without further ado, the driver then left. He chose to step on the accelerator and divert the vehicle from the intersection. Crowds of pecking President Jokowi Instagram/@fakta.indo © 2021 Merdeka.com Upon seeing the short video which was circulated widely, the public became enraged with the officers. The reasons why officers seemed unclear to deny passage to the driver of the oxygen carrier. Many people then complained about this to Jokowi, Luhut Pandjaitan, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, to Ridwan Kamil. “How is it, sir? People bring oxygen to the sick, they can’t even get through.. @jokowi“, replied the account @ adityakribo03. “This one. Did you know @jokowi? ”answer @aarifrrahman account. “Now do you know why the death rate is still there? @jokowi, “response account @ lukman_a.h.07. “@jokowi @ luhut.pandjaitan @smindrawati @ganjar_pranowo @ridwankamil“replied the @pantangsusah account. Video of driver admits carrying oxygen intercepted by officers Here is the video. [mta] Read more: Driver claims to bring oxygen …

