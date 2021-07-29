Government assures IHC to end frequent use of prescriptions – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Under public criticism for opting for temporary legislation, the government assured the High Court in Islamabad on Wednesday that the practice of frequent promulgation of presidential ordinances was about to end.

During the hearing of a petition filed by a number of prominent academics, rights activists and academics against the enactment of the HEC ordinance which reduced the president’s term from four to two years and restricted his autonomy, the Attorney General (AG) Khalid Jawed Khan informed an IHC judge that the Prime Minister is determined to rule the country through parliamentary democracy.

He shared details of his recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, where the issue of the presidential ordinance was discussed in detail. The prime minister inquired about past practice and then decided to exercise the constitutional provision judiciously, the GA added.

It can be mentioned that since July 2018 when Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) formed the government, at least 54 presidential ordinances have been issued to even manage the day-to-day business of the federal government. According to the website of the National Assemblies, seven ordinances were promulgated in the 1st parliamentary year and 30 in the 2nd year. In the third parliamentary year, which continues, more than 16 ordinances have already been promulgated.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Law, 156 ordinances were promulgated between 2008 and 2018 under the governments of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), respectively.

Since independence in 1947, successive Pakistani governments have issued more than 2,500 ordinances as an alternative to routine legislative matters.

During the hearing, when PML-N chief Ahsan Iqbal requested leave to speak on the issue as a legislator, the IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Judge Aamer Farooq asked him how many presidential ordinances had been promulgated when the PML-N was in Power.

Mr Iqbal replied that two wrongs don’t make a good and admitted his government was at fault and regretted it.

Senior lawyer Farooq H. Naek, who was present in the courtroom to argue the bail application of former President Asif Ali Zardari, said almost all governments have exercised the power to issue ordinances . He said the power conferred on the president under article 89 of the constitution was coextensive with the power of parliament to make law.

Clause (2) of Article 89 states that an ordinance shall have the same force and effect as an act of Parliament and be subject to similar restrictions as the powers of parliament to make laws. The power to issue an ordinance during parliamentary recess rests on the President’s satisfaction that the existing situation compels him to take immediate action.

Senator Naek said the only reason given by each president for the promulgation of an ordinance was that parliament was not in session.

Justice Minallah reminded lawmakers that it is incumbent upon them to consider the powers conferred under Article 89 in parliament or in standing committees on law and justice or in other parliamentary bodies.

Senator Naek informed the court that a parliamentary committee is considering an ordinance relating to the electronic voting machine and may also examine the said article.

Lawyer Faisal Siddiqui drew the courts’ attention to the HEC ordinance and said that this issue concerns ordinary people.

Javed Jabbar, Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy, Mosharraf Ali Zaidi, Prof Dr M. Asif Khan, Syed Ahmed Masood, Prof Dr AH Nayyar, Prof Dr Naazish Attaullah, Prof Salima Hashmi, Khawar Mumtaz, Dr Rubina Saigol, Former Vice President of Pakistan Bar Council Abid Hussain Saqi, Karamat Ali, Nazim Fida Hussain Haji, Professor Syed Tipu Sultan and Mohammad Tahseen are applicants in this case.

The current government denotified the president of HEC Tariq Banuri after the promulgation of the ordinance.

Lawyer Faisal Siddiqui argued that the notifications issued under the presidential order were flawed. He said the ordinance did not apply at all to Mr. Banuri’s acquired right of occupation. Second, the mere fact that his appointment was notified by a notification dated May 29, 2018 is only an executive act and it is not this notification itself which creates and confers the right to the irremovability of four years to Mr. Banuri.

He pointed out that the federal cabinet deliberated on this issue when Parliament was in session.

AG Khan defended the ordinance, saying the government had streamlined the affairs of the Higher Education Commission and that it was part of comprehensive reform programs.

Ahsan Iqbal called it discriminatory legislation and said that if the government had enacted such ordinances for other regulators like Nepra, Ogra, PPRA, etc., it could have justified the demand to reform the whole system.

Attorney Siddiqui argued that since the government has no other option to remove Mr. Banuri, he was eliminated by the ordinance.

The petition said the ordinance failed to conclude that it removed the vested interests of the former president of HEC, adding that government authorities had misinterpreted the law and reduced Mr. Banuri’s tenure from four to four. two years. According to the petition, it is an established principle that laws should be safeguarded through the process of interpretation, including the read-down principle, especially if reading the legislative text leads to a violation of fundamental rights, including the right to non-discrimination. Even if the interpretation is accepted, it is in contradiction with article 25 of the Constitution, adds the petition.

The hearing was adjourned until August 11.

