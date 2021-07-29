Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 70 million mark to become most followed active politician





PM Modis Twitter followers cross 70 million mark | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights PM Narendra Modis’ Twitter account surpassed 70 million followers on Wednesday This made him the most followed active politician on Twitter. PM Modi started using Twitter in 2009 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took another step forward when his Twitter account surpassed 70 million subscribers on Wednesday, making him one of the most followed active politicians on the microblogging social media platform. The prime minister started using Twitter in 2009 when he was chief minister of Gujarat. In 2010, he had a lakh of followers. After PM Modi, Pope Francis’ Twitter page is the most followed Twitter account with over 53 million combined followers. By July 2020, the Prime Minister’s Twitter followers had crossed the 60 million mark. US President Joe Biden has 30.9 million followers US President Joe Biden has 30.9 million Twitter followers, former US President Barack Obama has 129.8 million Twitter followers while French President Emmanuel Macron has 7.1 million Twitter followers. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah has 26.3 million followers on Twitter, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 19.4 million followers. Previously, Donald Trump was the most followed active politician on Twitter, but his account was permanently suspended due to the riots at the United States Capitol. The former US president had 88.7 million followers before Twitter deleted his account. The Prime Minister of India is very active on Twitter and regularly uses the microblogging social media platform to express his views on the development of the country, highlight new achievements and disseminate the social protection programs carried out by his government. Indian government departments and ministers promote local Koo According to a Reuters report, Twitter Inc is quickly losing its luster as the preferred communication tool for many Indian ministries and ministers who promote its local rival, Koo. “The most prominent example is that of India’s new IT minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Taking office this month, he opened a new Koo account and soon after announced a review of social media companies’ compliance with tough new rules – unpublished information about his 258,000 Twitter followers, ” Reuters said. The prime minister has yet to join Koo, but many ministers and government departments continue to use both platforms.

